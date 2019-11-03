Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curvaceous Figure To Announce Her New Fitness Brand

Jordyn Woods used her popular Instagram page to announce that she has launched a fitness brand to support her fans’ body goals.

The entrepreneur shared a video on her page to promote her new brand, FrstPlace. In the video, Woods is walking into the gym while wearing tight black leggings, a sports bra, and a windbreaker jacket with the words “Heir Jordyn” plastered on the back of it.

Woods has her hair in a sleek ponytail as she shows some of the workouts that will be taught through her brand. She is also walking around the gym while wearing a black crop top that shows off her cleavage. At the end of the video, Woods is seen looking at her phone as she sits on the couch.

Throughout the video, Woods shares that the program offers fitness guides, workout routines, and nutrition guides. The words have white text with a light pink background, which is shown throughout various parts of the video.

In her caption, Woods shared that the brand has been a “big secret” of hers that she was more than ready to spill to her 10.9 million followers. She also shared that the brand features both in-home and gym workouts, all of which have worked for her body and are methods she continues to use.

At the time of this writing, the video of Woods has received more than 1 million views. The video also received more than 2,000 comments.

“Congrats baby girl!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Congrats sis, keep making these money moves girl. 2020 is about to be your year,” another follower wrote.

“Yes REAL BODY,” yet another follower said.

Woods shared the promotional video for FrstPlace again on her Instagram page on Sunday, November 3. This time, the model shared that the website for the brand was now live for her fans to purchase. She shared that the 12-week guides for the brand also include videos of the workouts, as well as assistance for consumers who want to watch their calorie intake.

FrstPlace is one of Woods’ several business ventures. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner also has an athleisure line called SecndNture. Woods also recently launched her own line of resistance bands in collaboration with B_ND store.

In addition to her fitness ventures, Woods also delved into the fashion scene this year when she collaborated with Boohoo for her own line of clothes. The collaboration was the model’s second collaboration with the fast-fashion brand.