Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curvaceous Figure To Announce Her New Fitness Brand

Jordyn Woods used her popular Instagram page to announce that she has launched a fitness brand to support her fans’ body goals.
The entrepreneur shared a video on her page to promote her new brand, FrstPlace. In the first video, Woods is walking into the gym while wearing tight, black leggings, a sports bra and a windbreaker jacket with the words “Heir Jordyn” plastered on the back of it. Woods has her hair in a sleek ponytail as she shows some of the workouts that will be taught through her brand. She is also walking around the gym while wearing a black crop top that shows off her cleavage. At the end of the video, Woods is seen looking at her phone as she sits on the couch.
Throughout the video, Woods shares that the program offers fitness guides, workout routines and nutrition guides. The words have white text with a light pink background, which is shown throughout various parts of the video. In her caption, Woods shared that the brand has been a “big secret” of hers that she was more than ready to spill to her 10.9 million followers. She also shared that the brand features both in-home and gym workouts, all of which have worked for her body and are methods she continues to use.
At the time of writing, the video of Woods received more than 1 million views. The video also received more than 2,000 comments under Woods’ post.
“Congrats baby girl!!!” one follower exclaimed.
“Congrats sis, keep making these money moves girl. 2020 is about to be your year,” another follower wrote.
“Yes REAL BODY,” another follower said.
So Guysss! My big secret is finally out…..???? I am so excited to finally to introduce my new fitness brand FrstPlace. I can now share the exact workout's I have done consistently for the past few months and that have got me into the best shape of my life! I have created at home and in the gym workout's so no one has to miss out!???????? I have even included a free nutrition guide that will help with you everything you need to support the workout's.???? For more information watch my new you tube video (link in bio) and from November 3rd 12pm you can go to www.frstplace.com Its time to put yourself FIRST. Lets do this together!????????
Woods shared the promotional video for FrstPlace again on her Instagram page on Sunday, November 3. This time, the model shared that the website for the brand was now live for her fans to purchase. She shared that the 12-week guides for the brand also includes videos of the workouts, as well as assistance for consumers who wanted to watch their calorie intake.
I am SO excited to announce that I have my own line of resistance bands dropping October 29th in collaboration with @b_ndstore, one of the fastest growing fitness product companies out there, founded by a young female entrepreneur ???????? while studying at university. Even better, we have an LA pop up store to celebrate ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This collaboration made perfect sense for me. I’ve been working on my transformation journey for some time now and I’ve always included these bands in my workouts at home and in the gym, so I can’t wait share them with you guys. I know for sure you’re going to love them! They absolutely changed the game for me ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My latest YouTube video is now live (link in bio), go check it out! I explain how the bands have helped me and how important it is for us women to stick together and empower each other. Go watch it and let me know what you think! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I cannot tell you how excited I am to finally have you come along this journey with me! I can’t wait to see you using them and feel the burn as much as I have. As always, thank you for the support ♥️ #JordynWoodsXB_ND
FrstPlace is one of Woods’ several business ventures. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner also has an athleisure line called SecndNture. Woods also recently launched her own line of resistance bands in collaboration with B_ND store. In addition to her fitness ventures, Woods also delved into the fashion scene this year when she collaborated with Boohoo for her own line of clothes. The collaboration was the model’s second collaboration with the fast-fashion brand.