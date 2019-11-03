Republican Candidate Joe Walsh Claims Fox News Viewers Are ‘Being Lied To And Manipulated’

Walsh argued that Americans who gather their news from the conservative news world aren't being told the full truth about the president's impeachment.

Joe Walsh, a former GOP lawmaker and one of a handful of Republicans challenging President Donald Trump for the nomination in the 2020 presidential election, ripped into Fox News on Sunday, claiming the network is manipulating its viewers when it comes to coverage on the president’s impeachment.

According to CNN, during Sunday’s airing of Reliable Sources with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Walsh didn’t pull any punches when describing what he thinks the cable news giant is purposely doing to its vast number of conservative-leaning viewers.

“This is an absolute shame and I think you’ve got to call it out for what it is,” Walsh told Stelter.

“The Americans who listen to Fox News and conservative talk radio are being lied to and manipulated every day when it comes to impeachment.”

Walsh, who was a former member of the conservative media with the Joe Walsh Show, has campaigned hard against Trump and is now seemingly turning his guns on the conservative media world, who he claimed is not telling the full truth when it comes to the president’s impeachment — which he fully supports.

“The vast majority of the American people understand that when it comes to Ukraine, [Trump] did something wrong,” Walsh said. “But those people who listen to the opinion shows on Fox and those people who listen to my former world, conservative talk radio, have no clue because they’re being told every day: ‘He’s done nothing wrong’… It’s dangerous.”

Walsh then made several shocking claims about his time in conservative media, including one that his former employer used to pressure him on a daily basis to deliver positive commentary on the president. Walsh’s radio show through Salem Media Network was canceled when he officially announced his run for the presidency.

Known for his frequent criticisms of Trump and his administration, Walsh said his negative opinions on the subject have cost him airtime and interviews on networks like Fox News, though the 2020 hopeful has had several appearances on the network since announcing his presidential run.

Brandon Dill / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Walsh made headlines earlier this year for labeling Trump as a “traitor” after the president asked China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Walsh joined former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld at the recent Politicon conference where the three GOP presidential contenders debated Trump’s impeachment, The Inquisitr reported.

While Weld agreed with Walsh’s assertion that politics aside, the president deserves to be impeached, Sandford countered the two by saying the process would be a waste of time given the unlikelihood of the Republican-controlled Senate handing down a conviction and instead said that the president should be censured.