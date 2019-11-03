Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Playing Video Games With Micheal Jackson As A Child

In his forthcoming book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly addressed accusations that his father — U.S. President Donald Trump — is racist, The Washington Times reports.

According to Trump Jr., Michael Jackson lived in Trump Tower and used to play video games with him and his younger brother, Eric.

“Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

It’s not the first time the Trump family’s relationship with Jackson has been spotlighted. In a book written by Ivana Trump — the president’s first wife and mother of Trump Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — the 70-year-old spoke of Jackson’s presence in the family’s life.

“The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson. The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of the whole family,” Ivana wrote in Raising Trump, adding that Jackson would often speak to her and Donald briefly before heading to the kids’ floor, where Jackson would stay for “hours and hours.”

According to Ivana, Jackson would often watch MTV and play video games — including Super Mario Brothers and Tetris — with the children.

The Jackson reference in Trump Jr.’s book comes as the King of Pop’s legacy is on trial once again.

Following the release of Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late pop star of sexually abusing them as children. According to director Dan Reed, he doesn’t believe the mothers of the allegedly abused children were aware of the situation. Reed also suggests that Robson and Safechuck formed an attachment to Jackson over the course of their allegedly abusive relationships with the “Smooth Criminal” singer.

On this date in 1996, Michael performed for the first time as a solo artist on the African continent for 60,000 fans in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. He then announced that proceeds would benefit the National Solidarity Fund, a Tunisian charity fighting poverty. #MJHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/lCBSHUQncV — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) October 7, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, actor Faizon Love suggested in a recent interview with VladTV that Jackson’s public lifestyle — in which he surrounded himself with children — was an “act.” Love claims that Jackson was a “smart businessman” and the “animals and all that bulsh*t” was part of a performance. However, these claims appear to conflict with the Trump family’s recollection of Jackson.

Leaving Neverland has sparked a counter-documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which includes appearances by Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, and Jackson biographer Mike Smallcombe.