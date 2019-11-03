Kim Kardashian Pens Touching Message To Kendall Jenner For The Model’s 24th Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo to wish her sister Kendall Jenner a happy 24th birthday.

Kim decided to create her own message on Instagram for her sister on Sunday, November 3. In the post, a young Kim and Kendall are looking at the camera as Kim is wearing multi-colored sunglasses with her hair styled in a center part. Kendall, who is a toddler in the photo, has her hair styled in bangs and a ponytail.

In her caption, Kim shares how sweet her baby sister is. She also wrote that she will be in attendance to celebrate her sister’s big day in person.

“My baby Kenny @kendalljenner. Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today,” Kim wrote.

Kendall replied to her sister’s post by saying “love you sister” under it.

Kris Jenner was the first of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe to pen a birthday tribute to her second youngest daughter. The momager referred to Kendall as an “angel girl” and shared photos of the two of them having great times together in the present day. Like Kim, Kris also added in some throwback photos of a younger Kendall. In many of the posts, Kendall is seen wearing matching outfits with Kylie when they were younger.

“You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine,” Kris said of her daughter.

To celebrate her 24th birthday party, Kendall threw a costume party on Friday, November 1. According to People magazine, all of her famous siblings attended the bash, including brother Rob Kardashian. Kris was also in attendance with her boyfriend, Cory Gamble. Many of her siblings arrived at the party wearing dazzling costumes, like her sister Kourtney, who came as Dolly Parton.

As for Kendall, the model opted to channel her inner “forest fairy.” she posted several photos of herself in the costume on Instagram, including her riding a white horse as she dazzled in a gold fairy costume with gold wings and a headdress. Kendall also added in a shimmery makeup look as she glowed for her birthday event.