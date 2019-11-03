Carmen Electra Stuns In Tiny Glitter Bikini, Flaunts Insane Body In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Carmen Electra thrilled fans with an eye-popping throwback photo on Sunday. The 47-year-old stunner took to Instagram to wish her followers a good morning and dropped an ultra-sizzling throwback pic that served as the perfect pick-me-up.

Dating back some 16 years ago, the steamy pic showed Carmen putting her insane bikini body on display in a provocative pose that literally shone the spotlight on her buxom curves. Snapped on the beach at nighttime, the gorgeous model and actress dropped down to her knees on the soft, wet sand, resting her perky posterior on her barefooted heels. A large spotlight shone on her jaw-dropping figure, highlighting the natural glow of her supple, tanned skin. The background remained engulfed in darkness, whereas her killer curves emerged as the enticing focal point of the shot.

The Baywatch bombshell was wearing the tinniest glitter bikini, one that did very little to cover up her incredible curves. Made up of a minuscule triangle top and sexy low-waist bottoms, the shiny two-piece was adorned with countless gold sequins that sparkled as they caught the light. The skimpy bikini top featured a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck, beautifully framing her generous decolletage area. Meanwhile, the revealing bikini bottoms boasted a cheeky lace-up panel on the side, which left her curvy hip completely exposed.

Carmen put on a very tantalizing display in the racy beach-side snap. For one thing, she unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the barely-there bikini, as well as a copious amount of sideboob. In fact, she nearly busted out of the scanty item, which was clearly too small to contain her ample assets. As if that wasn’t risque enough, she seductively arched her back to push her busty assets into focus, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera. To add more spice to the already blazing shot, the Baywatch babe sultrily lifted one arm and parted open her knees. At the same time, she slightly parted her luscious lips in a provocative way. The alluring posture called even more attention to her shapely chest, while also emphasizing her curvy backside, taut waistline, and incredibly toned midriff.

As many of her fans will remember, Carmen posed for the sweltering snap as part of an iconic photo shoot for FHM magazine. The pictorial originally came out in 2003, back when her modeling and acting career was in full swing. You can check out the photo below.

The torrid snap saw Carmen rocking her iconic auburn hair. The sizzling model wore shimmering gold-toned makeup that highlighted her piercing blue eyes. She also sported a glossy lipstick that added fullness to her pouty lips. She topped off the smoking-hot look with a set of gold bangle bracelets that mirrored the palette of her scanty beach attire.

As expected, the snapshot drove her fans into a meltdown, garnering more than 15,000 likes within just three hours of having been posted. Followers were elated to see Carmen dazzle in the throwback pic and took to the comments section by the masses to shower the former Baywatch star with compliments.

“Your past times were legend,” one person wrote.

“Awww I remember this picture! Such an amazing #throwback,” read a second message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

One particularly ardent admirer remembered holding on to the photo as a teenager and penned a coy message of appreciation for Carmen.

“When i was 15 years old… I scrap [sic] this photo from newspaper.. cause [sic]… I admire you so much… today I’m 31,” they wrote.