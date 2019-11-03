Dua Lipa Wows In Semi-Sheer Garment On MTV EMAs Carpet & Shows A Lot Of Flesh During Performance

The MTV Europe Music Awards are taking place in Seville, Spain, tonight and it seems many high-profile stars are set to turn up.

One leading lady in music right now who posed on the red carpet is “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker Dua Lipa. She stunned in an all-black ensemble that didn’t go unnoticed.

Lipa wore a longsleeved black T-shirt that was semi-sheer and displayed her cleavage. Over the top, she paired the look with a leather corset that was tight around her waist. She rocked a thigh-high slit skirt and teased the camera with a little sex appeal in stockings. She matched the ensemble with black satin boots.

Dua is known for being a brunette but recently dyed her hair blond. She had her locks scraped off her face, tied up in a bun. She opted for a red lip and kept the rest of her makeup looking natural. She accessorized herself with a couple of silver earrings and rings that gave it that finishing touch.

At the ceremony, she also performed her latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” which she released worldwide on Friday. The Inquisitr reported her fans’ reaction to the song and its music video. According to MTV Australia’s Twitter account, her song is currently sitting on the top spot of the Worldwide chart.

For her performance, Lipa also wore black but showed a lot more flesh.

The “Lost In Your Light” songstress stunned in a longsleeved leotard that displayed her chest, midriff, and legs. She was joined by a stage full of dancers in yellow while she performed full choreography.

Her loyal fans were quick to comment on her performance via social media straight after it aired.

“Dua Lipa’s #MTVEMAs performance was all I needed. She’s back b*tches!” one user wrote.

“The choreo tho… IM OBSESSED. THIS IS HER ERA, THIS IS OUR ERA. @DUALIPA we are extremely proud, babe,” another shared.

“DUA LIPA YOU’RE THE POP PRINCESS AT THE MOMENT AND THAT’S IT,” a third fan insisted passionately in capital letters.

“Also dua….that performance I’m still on the f*cking flooooor? you really did that,” a fourth remarked.

On the carpet, Lipa spoke about her upcoming second studio album. She revealed that she had been in the studio with Nile Rogers but the songs they worked on haven’t made the album. However, she did say there is a possibility they will release music together in the future. She stated the new album is nostalgic and full of new sounds that are very disco which were inspired by her previous collaborations, “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris and “Electricity” with Silk City.