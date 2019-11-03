‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Talks Relationship With Danielle Staub Today

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is just a few days away and the women of the cast are opening up about the season. Margaret Josephs is returning for her junior year, and things are going to get messy between her and Danielle Staub if the trailers give any indication. Margaret is speaking out about her current status with Danielle, and her relationship with Marty Caffrey today. The fashion designer recently caught up with TooFab to dish on Danielle and Marty’s failed marriage and if she’ll ever be friends with her former bestie again.

After Marty filed for divorce from Danielle three months after their wedding, he called up Margaret’s husband Joe Benigno to apologize and make amends with the couple. At the end of RHONJ Season 9, Margaret pushed Marty into a pool at Jennifer Aydin’s house after he made offensive comments to her. But now the pair is all good, and Margaret explains she tried to keep Marty from going back to Danielle.

“I actually felt sorry for Marty because — and this is all public information — she publicly trashed his family, filed a restraining order on him, accused him of abuse, all those things,” Margaret said. “So I said to him, ‘After she has publicly trashed your children, your family, accused you of heinous acts, I would not want you to go back to her. I think that you’d be very sorry to do something like that and humiliate yourself one more time and be made an ass out of.'”

Some of that conversation will play out on Season 10, as Margaret and Joe can be seen sitting down with Marty to discuss what Danielle has done to each of them. The trailer also showed Danielle telling Teresa Giudice that Margaret broke up her marriage with Marty.

“I mean, that would be amazing if that was the case! I don’t know how I could’ve even done that, considering we weren’t even speaking,” Margaret laughed about the accusation. “I can’t be the cause of anyone’s divorce, but that she could not even take responsibility for that just shows her mental state. I’ll leave it at that. I just find it so entertaining.”

When it comes to reconciling with Danielle, Margaret explained that it is never going to happen. The 52-year-old said that ship has sailed and promised she would never come back together with the woman who once asked her to be her maid of honor.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres this Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.