Chuck Schumer Evokes Frank Sinatra To Mock Donald Trump For Moving Out Of New York

Donald Trump is moving out of New York City, and the state’s senior Democratic Senator is taking the opportunity to twist the knife a bit.

This week, reports indicated that Trump filed papers needed to change his legal permanent residence from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. There were a flurry of reports speculating why the lifelong New York resident would leave his home, but Chuck Schumer instead focused on mocking Trump for the move.

Schumer took to Twitter to quote one of the most famous songs about the Big Apple as he made fun of Trump for leaving the city. He quoted a few lines from the Frank Sinatra tune “New York, New York” in saying that the president didn’t have what it takes to make it in New York.

“New York, New York. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere… Trump can’t,” Schumer wrote.

The dis come from one New Yorker to another. Trump was a lifelong Queens resident before moving to Manhattan, growing up in the well-to-do Jamaica Estates, an upper-middle-class neighborhood in Queens. The Trump family real estate empire started with his father, Fred Trump, focusing on properties mostly in Queens and Brooklyn.

Schumer was born and raised in the neighboring borough, Brooklyn.

While Schumer did not get into the reasons for Trump’s move, a report from the New York Times suggested that Schumer may have been right in hinting that he’s trying to avoid the pressure of living in the state. The report cited a source who said that Trump was feeling the heat from Manhattan’s District Attorney and the multiple state investigations into his personal finances and business dealings.

Loading...

“The [person with knowledge of Trump’s move] also said that Mr. Trump, who is deeply unpopular in New York, was infuriated by a lawsuit filed by Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, seeking the president’s tax returns, which Mr. Trump has not released,” the report noted, adding that Trump’s official change of residence won’t have any effect on the lawsuit.

Trump has been at odds with Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, since even before the took office. The two have frequently traded barbs, both on Twitter and in person. Schumer’s decision to needle Trump about his move out of New York is a bit of a change for Schumer, who at times has called on Trump to be more civil and cut out the attacks on opponents.