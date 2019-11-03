Naomi Campbell, 49, Dazzles In A Red Curve-Hugging Versace Gown For The LACMA Film And Art Gala

Naomi Campbell made a recent appearance at the 2019 LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Arts and Film Gala and showed off a dazzling Versace gown.

The model, 49, is known for her iconic looks, many of which have been recreated by celebrities like Kim Kardashian. Her red carpet attire for the gala on Saturday, November 2 was no exception. Campbell posted several photos from the night on her Instagram page and served a number of different poses. In the first photo, Campbell is looking at the camera as the photographer captures her walking. Her followers can see the cherry red dress, which is covered in intricate sequins. The model’s long legs are mostly covered in the photo, though her right leg is seen poking out of the dress, revealing her red, open-toed heel.

In the second photo, Campbell is facing forward as the camera lights capture her shimmery gown. Her hair is styled in loose waves as she gives the camera a stern face. She is also showing off her accessories in the photo, which consist of silver bracelets on both wrists, silver earrings, and silver rings on both of her hands.

In the third photo of the post, Campbell presents her side profile and a sultry stare to the camera. The image gives her followers a better view of her dazzling makeup look. Campbell opted for smoky makeup to pair with her scene-stealing dress. The model’s beauty look consists of foundation, dark eyeshadow with a hint of silver, faux eyelashes, and a dark red lip.

In total, Campbell posted six slides to her photo slideshow. At the time of writing, the update has received more than 60,000 likes from Campbell’s followers. The post also received several comments from Campbell’s fans who loved the model’s red carpet look.

“Yes Goddess,” one follower wrote.

“What waist?” another user asked.

“Love this look on your Naomi,” one follower chimed in.

“Stunning my darling,” wrote another fan.

Campbell’s red carpet appearance was just one of the many celebrity sightings that were seen at the annual fundraiser, which was held in Los Angeles. According to E! News, the event was sponsored by Gucci, and honored artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. The night also had Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow in attendance, who served as co-chairs for the gala. Many celebrities opted to wear Gucci for the night’s event as a way to honor the sponsor.