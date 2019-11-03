Tomi Lahren Blasts ‘Boo’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Support Of Subway Fare Jumpers

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren took to Twitter early Sunday to attack progressive New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her recent tweet in support of anti-NYPD protestors that jumped over subway turnstiles after swarming Brooklyn station.

“Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

After quoting the second sentence of the progressive firebrand’s tweet, Lahren laid into the congresswoman.

“Hey boo, there is a difference between ‘can’t afford’ and ‘won’t pay.’ Break the law, pay the price. LAWLESSNESS benefits NO ONE!”

According to The Washington Examiner, almost 1,000 protestors turned out Friday night against NYPD regarding police brutality as well as evasion enforcement plans for toll jumpers who bypass the city’s $2.75 fare.

Video footage of the protests showed law enforcement officers tackling a 19-year-old black man for what they believed to be a weapon, although the man was later determined to be unarmed. Another piece of footage showed an officer attempting to break up a brawl and eventually punching two black teenagers.

Some social media users didn’t appear to be too supportive of Lahren’s stance.

“Have you been talking to the Trump clan lately..?” one asked.

“Brutality is not the answer for a $2.75 fare,” another wrote.

Others were more supportive of the 27-year-old conservative’s approach.

“Amen sister, I work for a transit system and you are absolutely correct,” one supporter said.

Loading...

It’s not the first time Lahren has attacked Ocasio-Cortez. Per The Hill, she dressed up as the 30-year-old congresswoman for Halloween and suggested that the former bartender is the thing in the world that scares her the most.

Lahren has also attacked the Green New Deal, likening it to communism, and also criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. As The Inquisitr reported, Lahren suggested that Ocasio-Cortez should be more focused on her own campaign rather than helping Sanders, adding that the freshman congresswomen is going to have a tougher time getting re-elected than she thinks.

Although Lahren may be right about Ocasio-Cortez’s re-election, the congresswoman’s decision was nevertheless lauded by others. According to The Hill’s Krystal Ball, Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of Sanders while Warren is surging means it is a decision against her short-term political interest. Ball used her op-ed to suggest that Ocasio-Cortez’s move is a “courageous” one that solidifies her support for the working class.