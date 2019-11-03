Olivia Newton-John Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Upon Her Return To Instagram

The singer shared a new photo with her only child.

Olivia Newton-John has welcomed her daughter back to Instagram. The Grease star recently posted a rare photo with her 33-year old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. The young actress and singer made a return to the popular social media platform after being absent from the site for more than a year.

In the photo, Olivia is wearing a white buttoned top that is tied at the waist. She paired the look with a flowing, pale pink skirt. Chloe — who is Olivia’s only child with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi — is wearing a short, off-shoulder white dress. She is standing barefoot, posing with her mom in a grassy area at Olivia’s Gaia Health Retreat. A beautiful pink sunset can be seen in the background of the mother-daughter photo.

In the caption to the post, Olivia asked her 219,000 followers to welcome her “beautiful talented daughter” back to Instagram, referencing her daughter’s lengthy social media break. Fans quickly took to the comments section to note that Chloe’s beauty and talent are family traits.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” one fan wrote.

“Like mother like daughter, the beauty definitely runs in the family, love to both of you,” another fan added.

“Beautiful photo,” chimed in a third commenter. “The love of a daughter is so special and wonderful.”

On her own Instagram page, Chloe shared similar photos of the mother-daughter duo that were also taken at Gaia. Chloe told fans that she is happy to be back online after a year of growth and healing. She also teased some big projects that she has coming up after the holidays.

In another post, Chloe is shown hugging her mom in a loving embrace.

In August 2018, Chloe announced that she was deleting her Instagram page, saying that she felt “addicted” to screentime and social media, according to Closer Weekly. At the time, Chloe revealed that she wanted to focus on her creativity as an artist. Olivia continued to show her daughter support while she was offline.

In a recent interview, Olivia said that she has a close relationship with Chloe.

“We have a very special relationship, she’s a wonderful girl,” said Olivia, per ET Canada.

The latest photo update comes just a few days after Olivia’s appearance on the CBS daytime show The Talk — where she informed fans that she is doing well after her long battle with cancer. Now, Olivia has another reason to celebrate, thanks to her daughter’s return to the spotlight.