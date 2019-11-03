Olivia Newton-John Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Upon Her Return To Instagram

The singer shared a new photo with her only child.

Olivia Newton-John has welcomed her daughter back to Instagram. The Grease star, 71, posted a rare photo with her 33-year old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, to the social media platform after the young actress and singer made a return after being absent from the site for more than a year.

In the photo, Olivia is wearing a white buttoned top that is tied at the waist and a long flowing, pale pink skirt. Chloe, her only child with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, is wearing a short, off-shoulder white dress and is barefoot as she stands with her famous mom in a grassy area at Olivia’s Gaia Health Retreat with a beautiful pink sunset in the background.

In the caption to the post, Olivia asked her 219,000 followers to welcome her “beautiful talented daughter” back to Instagram after her lengthy social media break. Fans quickly hit the comments section to note that the beauty and talent that Chloe possesses are family traits.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” one fan wrote.

“Like mother like daughter, the beauty definitely runs in the family, love to both of you,” another fan added.

“Beautiful photo,” chimed in a third fan of the famous family. “The love of a daughter is so special and wonderful.”

In her own post to Instagram, Chloe shared similar photos of her and her mom at Gaia and told fans she is happy to be back online after a year of growth and healing. She also teased some big projects coming up after the holidays.

In another post, she is shown hugging her mom and noting how beautiful she is.

In August 2018, Olivia’s daughter Chloe told fans she was deleting her Instagram because she felt she was “addicted” to screentime and social media, according to Closer Weekly. At the time, Chloe revealed she wanted to focus on her creativity as an artist. Olivia showed her daughter support when she was offline, and now she is there for her upon her return to social media.

In a recent interview, Olivia said she has a close relationship with Chloe.

“We have a very special relationship, she’s a wonderful girl,” the proud mom said, per ET Canada.

The new photo with her daughter comes just a few days after Olivia’s appearance on the CBS chatfest, The Talk in which she told fans that she is doing well amid her long cancer battle. Now he has another reason to celebrate, with her daughter’s return to the spotlight.