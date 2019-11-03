Neil Patrick Harris And Husband David Burtka Stun In Olsen Twins Halloween Costumes

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka underwent major transformations for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were unrecognizable at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. They kept it in the family with their couples costume, dressing up like celebrity twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Heidi Klum is always the “Queen of Halloween” at her big end-of-October bash, but her reputation for rocking extreme costumes has seemingly inspired other stars to up their their game. As reported by E! News, Neil Patrick Harris, 46, and husband David Burtka, 44, did exactly this on Halloween night. The How I Met Your Mother stars totally transformed their faces to morph into older versions of the Olsen twins, who are currently 33. Neil and David used a lot of contouring to recreate the former Full House stars’ sharp cheekbones, and they further feminized their faces by rocking dark false lashes and eyeliner. They kept the rest of their makeup muted and pale, including their nude lips and lightened eyebrows.

To really sell their costumes, the husbands rocked similar long blonde wigs with natural-looking waves. They also color-coordinated their voluminous outfits by wearing all-black layered ensembles similar to those that the Olsen twins are often spotted rocking. David Burtka rocked a shiny black coat with a long maxi skirt and a loose belt around his waist, while Neil Patrick Harris wore a fur-trimmed hoodie over a maxi dress. Both men carried stylish handbags, and they both had their fingernails painted black.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dressed up as the Olsen twins. Noam Galai / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris put their acting skills to use by copying some of the mannerisms of the Olsen twins. They kept their facial expressions serious and even pretended to smoke cigarettes. David also appeared to be slightly sucking his cheeks in and puckering his lips in some photos.

On his Instagram page, David thanked drag queen Selma Nilla for helping him and Neil transform their “faces into gorgeous creatures.” He also gave a shout-out to Nicolas Putvinski, the costume designer responsible for their dark “lewks,” and Willam, the drag queen who let them borrow two of his wigs. The results of this collaborative effort were a huge hit with David’s followers.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“OMG! I didn’t even recognize you. What amazing costumes,” remarked one fan.

“Haha! This is AMAZING! Love it so much,” another commented.

“The poses are perfection!” wrote a third.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Noam Galai / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Some of the responses to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Halloween costumes were also evidence of just how great of a job they did transforming into twins. Many people have a difficult time telling Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen apart, which is an issue David’s Instagram followers were having when looking at the picture of him and his husband.

“I can’t even tell who is David and who is Neil,” wrote one fan.