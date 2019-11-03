Shawn Johnson’s Fans Suspect She’s Welcomed A Baby Girl With Husband Andrew East

Anxious fans have a hunch that Olympic gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson’s baby has been born. Both Shawn and her husband Andrew East have been radio silent on Instagram for the past few days as she navigated the end of her pregnancy, and a potentially revealing sign has popped up on the family’s merchandise website.

As of this writing, neither Shawn or Andrew has shared anything on their Instagram pages since October 30. That is incredibly unusual for the duo, and this silence has many fans feeling suspicious that their baby has arrived. Not only that, but some have noticed that a pink onesie has popped up on the couple’s website The East Fam and people had been watching for this.

For a while now, fans of Shawn and Andrew have been keeping an eye on the East family’s website watching for that onesie to pop up. The couple had teased that they’d first reveal that their baby had arrived by putting either a pink or blue baby onesie on their site. Very recently, a pink one was added.

Up until now, Shawn and Andrew had insisted that they did not know the gender of their baby. They had decided that they wanted to be surprised, and it is worth noting that there is no blue or even neutral-colored onesie available on their website at this point.

Shawn was in a hospital emergency room not long ago, but it wasn’t due to the baby’s arrival. Instead, it turned out that she had injured her foot while petting a puppy and broke her toe. Despite that, Johnson has been in good spirits throughout these last few weeks of pregnancy, albeit a bit anxious for her baby to arrive.

The last post that Andrew and Shawn shared on their YouTube channel was on October 31 when they revealed their baby nursery. That post certainly could have been pre-scheduled or uploaded by someone other than Johnson and East, leaving fans speculating about the possibility the baby arrived on October 30, on Halloween, or shortly after that.

“Shawn and Andrew go MIA on social media…. does that mean….. BABY????” commented one fan on Shawn’s last Instagram post.

“You’re adorable! But please have the baby so I can stop checking the East fam website to see what onesie you post, lol,” quipped one of Johnson’s fans a few days ago.

Loading...

“Hmmm… haven’t posted in a while!” pointed out someone else.

As anxious as Shawn Johnson and Andrew’s East’s fans are to get the official news, they surely understand that the family might want to spend a bit of time quietly enjoying this family expansion before sharing the news with the world. Of course, people are waiting with baited breath to get confirmation that the pair had a healthy baby. They are also excited to see pictures and learn the baby’s name, and it seems likely that Shawn and Andrew will introduce Baby East quite soon.