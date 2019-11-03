Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Plunging, Plaid Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sexy snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures show the stunner standing in front of a rustic, garden gate, surrounded by green foliage. Katelyn flaunted her flawless figure in a plunging, plaid crop top and a matching mini skirt from the clothing company, Dolls Kill. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. Katelyn also wore a pair of nude heels that accentuated her long, lean legs.

The model styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look added glamour. She opted for minimal makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Throughout the photoshoot, Katelyn changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, she pressed her back against the wood gate and gazed seductively into the camera. For the following photo, the Instagram influencer turned her body slightly and put her hand on her hip. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses. The final picture shows the brunette bombshell arching her back and looking off into the distance.

The fitness model tagged the location of the post as The Secret Garden, a tea room in Ashford, Kent. It is unclear, however, if the photos were taken at the tea room.

In the caption, Katelyn asked her fans which of the three photos did they prefer.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes. Katelyn’s many admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” said a different commenter.

Quite a few of Katelyn’s fans also noted that they were having difficulty deciding between the three photos.

“You are beautiful in all of them,” said one follower, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“My dear Angelic Katelyn, you know I can’t pick since you look so breathtaking in all the pics,” added another.

Loading...

Katelyn graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

Fortunately for enamored fans, the beauty has a tendency to post tantalizing photos on Instagram. Earlier this week, the model drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading of picture of herself in a skimpy swimsuit, that left little to the imagination. The provocative post has been liked over 38,000 times.

To see more of Katelyn, be sure to check out her Instagram account.