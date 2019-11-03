Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Plunging, Plaid Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sexy snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The pictures show the stunner standing in front of a rustic garden gate, surrounded by green foliage. Katelyn flaunted her figure in a plunging, plaid crop top and a matching mini skirt from the Dolls Kill clothing brand. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. Katelyn also wore a pair of nude heels that accentuated her long, lean legs.

The model styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look added glamour. She opted for minimal makeup to enhance her features, which included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

Throughout the photoshoot, Katelyn changed up her poses and expressions.

In the first image, she pressed her back against the wood gate and gazed seductively into the camera. For the following photo, the Instagram influencer turned her body slightly, posing with a hand on her hip. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses to complete the look. The final picture shows the brunette bombshell arching her back while looking off into the distance.

The fitness model tagged the location of the post as The Secret Garden — a tea room in Ashford, Kent. However, it is unclear if the photos were taken in the tea room.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn asked her fans which of the three photos they preferred.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some fans simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” wrote one fan.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” commented another user.

Many of Katelyn’s fans also noted that they were having difficulty choosing between the three photos.

“You are beautiful in all of them,” replied one follower, along with a string of pink-heart emoji.

“My dear Angelic Katelyn, you know I can’t pick since you look so breathtaking in all the pics,” added another fan.

Katelyn graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

Fortunately for Katelyn’s fans, the brunette beauty has a tendency to post tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram. Earlier this week, the model uploaded a picture of herself in a skimpy swimsuit, which left little to the imagination. As of this writing, the provocative post has received more than 38,000 likes.