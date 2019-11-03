Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Still Spending Time Together For Stormi Webster’s Sake, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly still attempting to bond with each other as much as possible in order to make their daughter, Stormi Webster’s life as simple as possible.

According to Hollywood Life, the exes have been continuing to make Stormi their main priority one month after their sudden breakup. Both Jenner and Scott have reportedly agreed to ensure that Stormi has both her mom and dad as present as possible as they continue to navigate co-parenting with one another. The two even reportedly ensured that Stormi’s Halloween was spent with both Jenner and Scott.

“They have been hanging out a lot and even celebrated Halloween together because they still want to make memories as a family together,” a source told the outlet. “Kylie and Travis haven’t been hanging out more than usual, they’re simply spending time together like they have all along despite their split. Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it’s so important for Stormi to have both parents’ involvement in her life.”

The exes were both in attendance as Stormi spent her Halloween wearing multiple costumes and attending Halloween events. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the Astroworld rapper joined Stormi for trick-or-treating in Los Angeles. Jenner also threw a Halloween party filled with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, which Scott attended.

Jenner and Scott made headlines back in October when they announced that they were breaking up after two years together. The pair were spotted for the first time together at Coachella in 2017, and had Stormi that following year. Jenner confirmed the breakup on her Twitter page and shared that she and Scott were focusing on putting Stormi first and their friendship together.

While the breakup between the famous exes initially came as a shock to their fans, there’s reportedly a chance that Scott and Jenner will work their relationship out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly focusing on raising Stormi and isn’t sure at the moment if her love life will involve Scott in the future. She does, however, want Scott involved in Stormi’s life as much as possible.

“Kylie loves Travis very much but there are still a few issues to work on for a future between them both to actually work out,” the source continued. “Kylie is well aware of the importance of family and how Stormi needs her father and Travis wants to be there for her as well.”