WWE News: Company Quietly Moves Pay-Per-View To List Of Retired Shows

Names of wrestling pay-per-view events can come and go like the wind, but there are some that WWE chooses to retire. Now, it seems another has been added to the list. The first-ever all-female PPV was called Evolution and it was held in October of last year, but the first may also end up being the last. Despite there being rumors that another one could take place or that it would happen each year, Evolution may already be done for good.

Ringside News is reporting that WWE has moved Evolution to its list of retired pay-per-views on the WWE Network. When looking through the list of “All Shows,” it is indeed listed on there between Capital Carnage and Great Balls of Fire.

If fans were to look on the official website of WWE, their page of “Shows” doesn’t list Evolution on it at all. It isn’t listed in active pay-per-views or even those that won’t take place any longer, but there are a lot more retired events not shown at all on the page.

At the moment, WWE has not officially said that Evolution is retired or that there won’t be another all-female event in the future. It is, however, interesting to see this move on the WWE Network as someone seemingly listed it on purpose with the other shows that have been removed from the pay-per-view schedule.

Back in October, Triple H was asked about the possibility of a second iteration of Evolution taking place. As reported by The Inquisitr, Triple H didn’t seem overly convinced as he simply said, “I think so,” but he didn’t want to just leave it at that.

“This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there’s been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year.”

It’s rather difficult to believe that there would never be another all-female pay-per-view — whether it is called Evolution or not. Just back in April, three women were in the main event of WrestleMania for the first-time ever and it was an incredible success for WWE.

Many pay-per-views are retired by WWE as they were complete disasters or the name simply doesn’t work any longer for what they have planned. Evolution may never end up happening again, but the women’s revolution is certainly far from over.