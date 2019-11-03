Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles In Strappy White Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Ana Cheri is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

On Sunday, November 3, the fitness model wowed her 12.4 million followers on the social media platform with a new photo that was instantly met with praise. In the shot, the 33-year-old stood in front of a wall covered in a gorgeous, black-and-white floral print while she gazed at the camera with a sensual stare. She also showed off her famous curves in a set of skimpy lingerie that left very little to the imagination. In the caption of the post, Ana asked her followers to rate the look from Fashion Nova and, judging by their responses, it appears that the look is a huge hit.

Ana looked nothing short of stunning in her barely-there ensemble that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. It included a sheer white bra adorned with lace flowers that covered up only what was necessary, leaving her voluptuous assets on display almost in their entirety. Cleavage spilled out of the skimpy piece to make for a seriously busty display, accentuated by a single strap that fell right in the middle of her chest and connected to a lace collar that wrapped high on her neck.

The Instagram bombshell also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque, if not more. The strappy number featured the same floral appliques, which appeared to be providing the only coverage to her lower half. It had a daringly high-cut design that left Ana’s curvy hips and toned thighs totally bare, and a double waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Ana added nothing more than a pair of simple stud earrings to her look, letting her sexy outfit and flawless figure take center stage. She wore her brunette tresses down in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulder, and sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the post has already earned more than 60,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for Ana’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are a dream in this lingerie,” one person wrote, while another said that Ana was “body goals.”

“Everything is hot on you!!!” commented a third.

Loading...

Others simply flooded the comments section with the flame emoji to show their approval of the babe’s itty-bitty ensemble.

Ana has never been shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her doing just that as she showed off one of her many Halloween costumes — a sexy belly dancer look that did nothing but favors for her killer curves, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.