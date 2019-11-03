Demi Rose Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Bold Extravagant Swimwear While On Vacation In Ibiza

On Sunday, Demi Rose Mawby thrilled fans with another gorgeous photo from her Ibiza vacation. The British model took to Instagram to share an artistic snap, truly capturing the local atmosphere while showing off her enviable curves in yet another jaw-dropping outfit.

For her latest update, the Instagram sensation wore a particularly eye-catching beach ensemble, which was revealing and incredibly chic. The skimpy outfit left little to the imagination, featuring a plunging halterneck top and a beach sarong with a thigh-high slit. In the images, Demi proudly flaunted her glowing tan skin and bountiful curves.

The low-cut top’s magenta color, along with its floral-print design, complemented Demi’s fair skin and chestnut-brown locks. The ruched design and pleated details of the ensemble gave the fabric more texture, offering some extra coverage. The piece also featured long straps in a vivid shade of blue, which wrapped around Demi’s midsection and put her toned midriff on full display.

The head-turning sarong matched Demi’s racy top. The long skirt featured shades of hot pink and rose pink. The stylish garment was beautifully ornate with an intricate floral and geometric print, and sported side-tie details that draped down Demi’s bared hip in a long, blue bow. The stunning model teamed up the co-ord with extravagant flared sleeves in the same pink-and-blue palette. She accessorized with a gorgeous Chinese parasol umbrella in a lush ruby color, which added an exotic touch to the remarkable outfit.

Snapped on a busy, colorful street — one complete with souvenir stands and quaint one-story buildings, which sported small wrought-iron balconies filled with potted plants — Demi struck an elegant pose for the camera. The English beauty chose to let herself be photographed from the mid-profile and splendidly worked the angle to showcase her curvaceous body. Posing with one hand on her hip, Demi arched her back and slightly tilted her head backwards, closing her eyes as she basked in the golden sunlight. The graceful pose retained a palpable sultry vibe and highlighted both her shapely chest and her curvy backside.

The 24-year-old hottie let her tresses fall down her back and over her shoulder in a cascade of soft waves. A set of fringe bangs framed her beautiful face, luring the gaze towards her perfectly contoured eyebrows and curled faux eyelashes. The Instagram model wore natural-looking makeup, which included a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

Unsurprisingly, the sun-kissed snap stirred a lot of reaction among Demi’s 10.5 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 73,000 likes within the first 30 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed over 135,000 likes and a little shy of 660 comments.

Loading...

“This outfit is so extra I love it,” one follower wrote, adding a rose emoji and a sparkles emoji.

“Superb hip,” read a second message, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“I think I died and went to heaven,” quipped a third Instagram user, adding a fire emoji and a laughing-crying emoji for emphasis.

Demi captioned the photo with a playful message that referenced the “sunshine” that follows rain and which seemed to be tying in with her pretty parasol. However, the British bombshell added a cupid arrow emoji next to a smiling-sun emoji, which seemed to hint at a possible new development in her love life rather than at the changing weather.