Nancy Pelosi Viewed Negatively By 45 Percent Of Americans, New Poll Says

Amid the ongoing House impeachment inquiry announced by Rep. Nancy Pelosi in late September, 45 percent of Americans surveyed said they had a negative – either somewhat or very – view of the House speaker, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

On the flip side, 31 percent of those who were surveyed said they had a positive – also either somewhat or very – view of Pelosi. The poll was conducted at the end of last month – from October 27 to October 30. The survey, which involved some 414 interviews, reported obtaining 48 percent of responses from males and 52 percent of responses from females.

In addition to questions about Pelosi, the pollsters also asked questions about several other prominent members of Congress. Forty percent of those surveyed had a negative view of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, while only 18 percent said they had a positive view of the leader of the Senate. While fewer said they had a negative view of McConnell than Pelosi, fewer also said they had a positive view of the Kentucky legislator.

Like McConnell, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has sometimes served as a GOP critic of the president, had an 18 percent favorability rating. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they had a negative view of the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.

On California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, 28 percent of those polled said they had a negative view of the legislator who has fielded many attacks from the president over the past month over his handling of the impeachment probe. The president has on multiple occasions accused Schiff of treason, though 41 percent of respondents in the poll said they either didn’t know who Schiff was or didn’t have an opinion on him.

The poll also asked the same question about President Donald Trump. Forty percent of respondents said they had a positive view of the 45th commander-in-chief, while more than half – 53 percent – said they had a negative view of the president.

Democrats and Republicans have been in a war of words since the end of September when a whistleblower accused the president of asking the Ukrainian leader to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election. This call took place in July, at the same time the president was reportedly withholding funds from the nation. Earlier Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that she didn’t know whether or not the president had withheld aid from Ukraine until it agreed to announce investigations into the Bidens, but she noted that the funds had since been released.

On Sunday, the president once again tweeted that his call with Ukraine was “perfect” and that he never heard any complaints from any of the other U.S. officials who participated in the summer call. Trump said that the Republican Party had never been so unified than in its current state, mentioning an alleged 95 percent approval rating among Republicans, though he did not cite the statistic.