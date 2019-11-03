Devon Windsor Flaunts Incredible Figure In Polka Dot Bikini

The model looked stunning in her adorable bikini.

Model Devon Windsor shared yet another sizzling snap for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo, uploaded on Saturday, shows Devon standing in front of a beautiful body of water. Despite the fact that most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Devon looked like an absolute summer goddess. She posed with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. The model gazed seductively into the camera, as she put the end of one temple of her sunglasses in her mouth.

The Model Squad star flaunted her flawless figure in a black-and-blue polka dot bikini from her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and put Devon’s toned midsection on full display. The sculpted, underwire top also gave her cleavage a subtle lift. The blond bombshell accessorized the look with a pair of delicate hoop earrings.

Devon’s hair was tousled and windblown, giving her added sex appeal. She seemingly opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the model notified her followers that new items from Devon Windsor Swim will be available on November 8.

Fans seem to love the post as it has racked up more than 9,000 likes since its upload. Devon’s many admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are a very beautiful woman. You must be the most beautiful work of art in the world,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Your fashion style is always trendy, love it!!” added another.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Loading...

One fan also mentioned that Devon is sure to look stunning on her upcoming wedding day, as she marries her longtime love, Johnny Dex.

“Can’t wait to see you… you will be the most beautiful bride ever!!!!” wrote the commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Devon has been working hard to ensure that she looks her very best in preparation for her big day that will be taking place later this month. In October, the stunner uploaded a video of her workout routine on Instagram. In the clip, the model, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings, did a variety of exercises using small hand weights and a resistance band.