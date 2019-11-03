Olivia Culpo Rocks Tiny Bikini Bottoms And Wet White Top In ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition’ Photos

Olivia Culpo shared a few swimsuit snapshots with her Instagram followers ahead of her appearance in the magazine.

Olivia Culpo recently appeared in a behind-the-scenes video for a Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition photo shoot, and now the model is showing off some of the results of her time in front of the camera.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old model and photogenic social media fashion icon took to Instagram to share a slideshow of swimsuit photos and videos with her 4.3 million Instagram followers. The first of five slides is a snapshot of Olivia lying down on her side on a black sand beach. The sand is wet, giving it a glossy appearance.

Olivia Culpo is rocking a pair of tiny white string bikini bottoms with high-cut sides. They dip low in the front, exposing her tight and toned abs. In lieu of a bikini top, she’s wearing a thin white crop-top. The garment is tied in the front and is riding up, exposing a bit of underboob. It’s also soaking wet, much like Olivia’s shoulder-length brunette hair. The former Miss Universe appears to be grabbing a strand of it and trying to remove it from her face.

This snapshot clearly wasn’t one of the polished pictures that will be published in the pages of the 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. In fact, the back of professional photographer Yu Tsai’s head is visible in the photo.

The second slide in Olivia’s post gives her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how professional photographers snap pictures that make it look like a model’s hair is being gently tousled by a beachy breeze. As Olivia poses on her hands and knees, a wind machine can be heard being turned on and off. In the video, she’s wearing a black strapless one-piece with extremely high cut sides; the top of the cut goes all the way up to the center of her rib cage. She’s also wearing a pair of fingerless gloves.

The third slide is a still photo of the black bathing suit that made an appearance in a recent behind-the-scenes video that was uploaded on the official Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Instagram page. Olivia is exposing some sideboob by posing with her arms up in the air and tangling her fingers in her hair. She has her eyes closed, and there’s a blissful look on her face.

The fourth photo is a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the strapless black swimsuit, and the fifth is a more professional-looking picture of Olivia Culpo rocking a sporty black and white bikini. She’s leaning against an unusual rock formation and toying with a strand of hair as she smiles and gazes off in the distance.

In the caption of her post, Olivia thanked everyone involved in her Bali photo shoot. This will be the third time that she’s appeared in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.