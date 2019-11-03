Sara Underwood Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Bikini For Maui Getaway Photos

Sara Underwood recently took to Instagram to showcase her curves, sporting a bikini that showed plenty of skin while she was on a recent visit to Maui.

The update included two photos, which showed the stunner standing on a deck with a glass wall overlooking the ocean. Sara’s bikini had a pink, orange, beige and green camouflage pattern, featuring a bandeau-style top and high-rise, cheeky bottoms.

The first snap showed Sara from the front, leaning on one elbow as she gazed out at the water. Shot from mid-thigh up, the photo gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs and ample chest. The sunlight highlighted the round curve of her hip, giving the Instagram model an ethereal glow.

The second snap was a full-body photo that showed Sara from behind. The blond beauty was leaning on the edge of the deck rail, looking out at the ocean. She stood on her toes and arched her back slightly — a pose that accentuated her posterior. Sara’s shapely shoulders and the slight curve of her lower back were also on full display.

Sara appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup, including a soft pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was pulled back in a low-hanging, messy bun. The look was completed with a small tropical flower tucked behind one of her ears. Sara also wore hot pink nail polish to complement her bikini.

The post’s geotag indicated that the photo was snapped in Maui, Hawaii.

In the post’s caption, Sara said that the style of the bikini is one of her favorites. She added that the bikini’s design does wonders for people with curvy figures. According to the post, the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova — a popular brand that works with several Instagram influencers.

Many of Sara’s fans thought she looked hot in the bathing suit, taking to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“So beautiful and sexy wow Sara you have it going on,” wrote one admirer.

“It’s pics like these that totally make me realize my life is incomplete untill I get to meet ya!” joked another fan.

Loading...

“Looks like rainbow sherbet camouflage. Very tantalizing on you,” a third fan commented.

Sara’s Instagram page shows that she recently visited the tropical island to attend a friend’s wedding. During the trip, Sara uploaded several photos to show that she was enjoying the scenery. In a previous update, Sara showcased a sexy dress that highlighted her figure. While spending time on the beach, the Instagram model also flaunted her curves in a striped one-piece suit.