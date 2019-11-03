Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason’s Rattled, Ava Backs Away & Jax Manipulates Laura

The week of November 4 is shaping up to be a wild one on General Hospital. Spoilers tease that there will be a lot of scrambling throughout Port Charles and there may be more bombshells dropping soon.

According to Soap Central, things will be tense at Pentonville now that Cassandra Pierce is sharing a cell with Sam McCall. General Hospital spoilers detail that Cassandra will be clear in her expectations and plans, but she will face some anxious moments as well.

Something will strike Sam and Jason Morgan as quite curious, and Jason will get a phone call late in the week that concerns him greatly. Now that viewers know that Nikolas Cassadine is alive, it seems virtually certain that he’s Cassandra’s secret partner. Will Jason and Sam contemplate some of the mysteries regarding Cassandra and worry about the answers?

Ava Jerome confronted her stalker and found out that Nikolas is alive, but nobody else believes her. Julian Jerome and Laura Spencer Collins convinced her to check herself into Shadybrook, but General Hospital spoilers note that she won’t be pushed off-screen. Rather, it sounds as if she’ll remain very much involved in the on-screen action this coming week.

Can Laura believe what Ava thinks she saw in the gallery? Is it possible Nikolas is still alive and back in Port Charles?

Julian will visit his sister and do his best to comfort her. General Hospital spoilers detail that Ava will agree with someone not to say anything, and this is surely related to the encounter with Nik. Julian and Laura have no reason to believe that this encounter was real, and they will likely convince her to keep it to herself.

Viewers know that Jasper Jacks and Hayden Barnes have been working with Nikolas, and Jax knows that he crossed paths with Ava. General Hospital spoilers share that Laura will try to make sense of what Ava told her, perhaps wondering if it could possibly be true. At the same time, Jax will be working overtime to dissuade Laura from believing that her son might still be alive.

Alexis really isn't feeling well, West Coast. What has Kendra been putting into her shakes?!?

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Julian will race to check in on Alexis Davis as her health deteriorates. Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones will face serious challenges in their strained relationship, but Maxie Jones may come to think that her relationship with Peter August is the best it’s been.

SheKnows Soaps suggests that Valentin Cassadine will be feeling confident, but fans feel pretty sure that Nina Reeves actually has the upper hand here. Franco Baldwin changes course in some sense, but it sounds as if this could lead to even more heartbreak for Elizabeth Webber Baldwin.

General Hospital spoilers hint that the week of November 4 will be jam-packed with action, and viewers cannot wait to see what additional twists and turns are on the way.