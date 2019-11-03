Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Celebrate Halloween In Skimpy Lola Bunny Costume With Her ‘Hottie Squad’

Megan Thee Stallion recently had a club appearance in Atlanta and decided to dress in costume once again, even though Halloween is now over.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper posted a video of herself wearing a Lola Bunny costume from the movie Space Jam. In her post, Megan is joined by her friends, who are also wearing Lola Bunny costumes. They’re standing on a balcony in an Atlanta nightclub. In the post’s first slide, the group is dancing while looking down at the partygoers who were on the first floor of the club. Megan is rapping along to a song as she shows off her bunny ears and curvaceous figure. In the second slide, Megan is leaning over the balcony and pointing at the audience as they recite her lyrics and record her with their phones.

In the third slide of Megan’s post, she is again with her group of friends. The group is making serious faces while they each stare into the camera. Megan is seen standing in the center, showing off her curves once again in the shorts set. Her crop top displays her insane abs. The rapper is also wearing white gloves, along with red, white and blue knee-high socks, and white tennis shoes.

At the time of this writing, Megan’s post has received more than 500,000 likes. The post also received over 2,000 comments from Megan’s fans.

Megan also shared a video of the group dancing in their costumes. In the photo, Megan is flaunting her derriere and signature knees as she dances to “No Guidance” by Chris Brown and Drake. Her ponytail is seen bouncing, and her friends join her and cheer her on. At the time of writing, the video of Megan and her crew received more than 2 million views. The video also racked up over 10,000 comments.

Megan is currently on the music industry’s radar. The 24-year-old college student has already had several No. 1 Billboard hits, including “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S–t,” and “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Megan has also taken the stage at several concerts and venues this year. She frequently posts videos or photos from her performances on Instagram, which surely excites her legion of fans.