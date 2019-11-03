Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Booty On Stage In Green ‘Hot Girl’ Attire

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted a video of her enjoying herself at a recent performance.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper, who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer,” performed at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, on Saturday, November 2. During her performance, the rapper showed off her insane curves while wearing a green shorts and crop top set. The top was sleeveless and had white lettering on it. As Megan is shown with her back facing the camera, her signature phrase “Hot Girl” is on full display.

In the video, Megan’s 6.3 million Instagram followers are unable to see her face. She was, however, shaking her derriere while bending her now-renowned knees. Her hair was styled in a bun as she rapped to one of her songs. The massive crowd was cheering her on as she danced in the short Instagram clip.

At the time of writing, Megan’s new video received more than 2 million views. The post also received more than 12,000 comments from the rapper’s fans.

“This almost made me go back to school,” one follower said of the video.

“Them knees Ford tough!” another follower exclaimed.

Megan has been seemingly kicking her sexy looks into full force this past weekend. The “Cash S–t” rapper shared another video of herself twerking on Instagram, this time in costume. Megan was still in the holiday spirit when she posted a photo of herself as Lola Bunny from the movie Space Jam. While surrounded by several women who were wearing the same costume, the rapper showed off a white-and-blue crop top and shorts set. The jersey had the number 2 on it and Megan’s followers were able to see her white bunny tail as she danced in a room to “No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake. Her hair was styled in a curly ponytail as her friends cheered her on while dancing.

At the time of writing, Megan’s Lola Bunny video received more than 2 million views. The post also received more than 10,000 comments.

“Can I borrow your knees and body for the weekend?” one follower asked.

“Honestly need you to hop into my life,” another follower chimed in.

The steamy costume was only Megan’s second look for Halloween 2019. Before becoming Lola Bunny, the rapper shared a photo with Jordyn Woods on Thursday, October 31. The two channeled characters from Mortal Kombat for their sexy Halloween costumes. Megan wore a pink and black bodysuit, while Woods opted for a black-and-red ensemble.