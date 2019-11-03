Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Rocks A Casual Vibe In Crop Top & Jeans

Hilde Osland traded in her sexy bikini look for a more casual vibe in her latest Instagram update. The beauty rocked a crop top and pair of jeans that showed of her incredible figure.

The update showed Hilde standing outside in front of a hedgerow, wearing a white top that hugged her figure and showed off a bit of cleavage. The top cut off about halfway through Hilde’s midsection, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs and hourglass shape. Her belly button peeked out from behind the top of her mid-rise jeans as her bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light. The beauty completed the casual vibe with a bucket hat that featured pineapple shapes. The photo also captured Hilde standing with one leg in front of the other while playing with her hair and giving the camera a sultry smile.

Hilde’s makeup included a smoky eye, thick lashes, a pink color on her cheeks, and coral lipstick. She wore her long hair down in loose waves over her shoulders. She added a bit of bling to the look with a couple of dainty necklaces and a bracelet and also wore a white shade of polish on her nails.

In the post’s caption, Hilde wished her followers a happy Sunday, followed by a pineapple emoji. Many of her fans told her to have a nice day as well, with many gushing over how cute she looked in the snap.

“What a lovely casual look for Sunday… your tan is lovely… and I love the hat… Have a wonderful day… your such a cutie pie,” one follower wrote.

“You’re the hottest woman I’ve ever had the pleasure of laying my eyes upon,” another admirer remarked.

“You are so wonderful omg a angel so stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“Sexiest woman on earth,” commented a fourth fan.

When it comes to looking sexy, Hilde is somewhat of a pro. She recently showed off her fit physique in a sexy two-piece dress. In October, she updated her Instagram with a post in which she looked smoking-hot in a figure-hugging blue dress. She even included a little video of her adjusting the dress for an extra bit of fun for her followers.

Hilde is more well-known for her bikini snaps in which she flaunts her curves against the scenic backdrop of Australian beaches. While the scenery may be lovely, Hilde usually steals the show in revealing swimwear.