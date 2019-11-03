Sofia Vergara Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Distressed Jeans & Snakeskin-Print Top

Sofia Vergara showed off her famous curves in a figure-hugging outfit on Saturday night. The Modern Family star took to Instagram to showcase a fresh new look — and put her bombshell curves on display in a pair of skintight jeans that emphasized her round hips and tiny waist.

The 47-year-old stunner flaunted her youthful figure in the clingy denim garment. The tight-fitting jeans were a trendy distressed design in a flattering shade of light blue and called attention to her hips and thighs. Vergara teamed up the item with a stylish blue top — a snug, long-sleeved number in an eye-catching snakeskin print. The chic outfit perfectly showcased Vergara’s enviable figure, highlighting her hourglass curves. The ageless beauty topped off her look with a fabulous pair of heels, wearing black strappy sandals that tied around her ankles in a criss-cross pattern. She carried a shiny clutch in a matching black color and kept her accessories tasteful and discreet with a pair of silver stud earrings and a sparkling silver ring on her finger.

Vergara showed off the look in a gorgeous selfie shared with fans shortly before midnight ET. Just like she usually does whenever she models an exciting new outfit on Instagram, the Colombian-born beauty posed in front of the large mirror in her dining room and snapped a full-body selfie that showcased the ensemble in all of its entirety. The stunning actress looked like she was just about to head out the door for a night of fun. She sported a sophisticated glam, which played up her beautiful features with a luscious bold lipstick, a touch of blush, and elegant dark eyeliner. Her long tresses were styled with a mid-part, falling down her back and over her shoulder. You can check out the photo below.

As expected, the glamorous selfie was very well received by Vergara’s followers. The photo racked up more than 182,000 likes from her adoring fans, in addition to over 630 comments.

One person showed their admiration for the Hot Pursuit actress in a gushing message, one sprinkled with flattering emoji.

“Very beautiful and pretty [heart emoji] nice picture [two revolving-hearts emoji] speechless and breathless girl WOW,” they wrote, adding a couple of heart-eyes emoji as well.

“On a scale from 1 to 10, You’re an 11 my Queen,” declared another, tagging Vergara in their post and adding a two-hearts emoji, followed by a pair of happy-face emoji.

“If loving you is wrong, I dont [sic] wanna be right,” read a third message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

In the caption of her post, the bubbly Latina revealed that she was headed to a get-together with the Modern Family cast and crew. Vergara was certainly in a party mood, adding a pair of champagne emoji.

Surely enough, the gorgeous actress followed up with a photo that saw her rocking the curve-hugging outfit at a merry gathering with some of her Modern Family co-stars, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, and Nolan Gould.

Loading...

The photo showed Vergara cozying up to Burrell as the group posed in a festively decorated garden. Snapped from the mid-profile, the actress flaunted her curvy posterior and taut waistline in the clingy ensemble.

“I’m the only blurry one. And you look perfect. Again,” Ferguson commented on the photo, with 1,466 people hitting the like button on his post.