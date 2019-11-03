Olivia Culpo Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction In ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition’ Behind-The-Scenes Video

Olivia Culpo rocked a revealing black bathing suit for a recent photo shoot.

Olivia Culpo fans won’t have to wait until they have the next Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in their hands to see the stunning model rocking a revealing SI-approved bathing suit. On Sunday, the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video of Olivia posing in one of the daring bathing suits that make up her wardrobe for her magazine spread.

The video was filmed on a beach located near the luxurious Soori Bali resort hotel on the Indonesian island of Bali. For her photo shoot, Olivia was standing in a few inches of water in gorgeous black sand. The tide was slowly rolling out as she posed on her tiptoes, a move that helped make her toned legs look slightly longer. The bathing suit that she wore also added to the illusion that her legs were longer than they already are.

The 27-year-old former Miss Universe was rocking a black one-piece that was almost completely side-less. Two slender strips of fabric located near the model’s ribs were all that were holding the garment against the model’s sun-kissed skin.

Because the sides were so bare, Olivia Culpo was flashing quite a bit of sideboob. She was also hooking her thumbs on the swimsuit’s front panel and slightly pulling on it, which exposed even more skin. She got dangerously close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction as she followed the photographer’s instructions to rotate toward him, but somehow she managed to avoid revealing too much.

Luckily, Olivia only had to worry about spilling out of the sides of her bathing suit; the garment’s modest neckline went up so high that it covered her collarbone.

Olivia Culpo’s shoulder-length light brown locks were slightly wet for her photo shoot, and they were styled into beachy waves. Her makeup was soft and natural, matching the natural beauty surrounding her. The striking scenery behind the model included plenty of palm trees and other tropical greenery. In the video, quite a few people can also be seen enjoying the beach in the background. The sky is somewhat dark and cloudy, but Olivia’s flawless skin is still glowing.

The behind-the-scenes video of Olivia was a big hit, and it had some fans speculating that she might appear on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

“She will be on the next cover,” read one response to the video.

“This model screams cover,” another commenter wrote.

“That body tho,” remarked a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia just recently announced that she would be appearing in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition next year. This marks the third time in a row that she was chosen for a coveted spot in the popular magazine issue.