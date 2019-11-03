‘RHOC’ Cast Members Tamra Judge And Vicki Gunvalson Aren’t Surprised By Kelly Dodd’s ‘WWHL’ Diss

The ladies are no longer surprised by her outrageous behavior.

Kelly Dodd slammed Tamra Judge as an “uneducated stupid a**” during last Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live after seeing that Judge had labeled her a “hood rat” on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, Judge wasn’t surprised by her co-star’s clap-back.

On November 1, the outlet revealed that Judge wasn’t phased by Dodd’s diss, nor was her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, surprised by Dodd’s statement comparing her to a “pig” on the episode.

“Tamra and Vicki will never see eye to eye with Kelly Dodd and they aren’t at all surprised by her recent comments,” an insider revealed.

According to the report, Judge and Gunvalson believe that Dodd is a loos cannon who continuously targets them with comments that are completely out of line. Meanwhile, in an effort to be the bigger people, Judge and Gunvalson do their best to keep their heads held high as they deal with her ongoing antics.

As for the ladies’ future, the Hollywood Life insider said that when it comes to a friendship between Judge, Gunvalson, and Dodd, that will never, ever happen. Although a friendly relationship between them was possible prior to the filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 14th season, there was far too much drama between the women throughout the season to allow for a future reconciliation between them.

In addition to Dodd’s on-screen antics against them, Judge and Gunvalson have also hearing plenty of negativity from Dodd in the press and on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd took aim at Gunvalson and Judge on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show last week before Cohen suggested that it was Dodd who was acting as an instigator on the show.

“I do not. I absolutely do not,” Dodd said on Watch What Happens Live.

According to Dodd, it isn’t her who starts the fights. Instead, Dodd said it is her co-stars, including Gunvalson, who suggested she was a cocaine user and poor parent during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion, who are sparking the drama and causing a reaction.

“They start all these things with me. I’m reactionary. That’s it. But I don’t start rumors. They take a little thing and they spin it,” she explained.

To see more of Dodd, Judge, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.