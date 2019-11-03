‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Slams Tamra Judge For Being ‘Rude’ After Vicki Gunvalson’s Birthday

Emily Simpson compared her behavior to hazing.

Emily Simpson wasn’t happy to be left out of the theme of Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday party during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While taping the Bravo TV After Show with co-star Kelly Dodd, Simpson told producers of the series that she found it to be “rude” of Tamra Judge to not inform all of her guests about the theme of Gunvalson’s tea party birthday.

After Judge explained that she and Shannon Beador wanted to celebrate Gunvalson’s birthday with an over-the-top bash to make her feel special after her demotion, Simpson said that all of Gunvalson’s guests should have been made aware of her party’s theme.

“That was rude,” she said, adding that she felt like a “dumb**s” after showing up to the party in a fancy hat and plain dress.

According to Simpson, the so-called “Tres Amigas” — a group that features of Judge, Gunvalson, and Beador — wanted to be alone in their dressing up and only partially included Gina Kirschenheiter, who looked more like she was going to a Mad Hatter-themed bash.

The only cast member who didn’t attend Gunvalson’s birthday party was Dodd, who has been on the outs with her since The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 13th season. Looking back, she told producers she was “so glad” she opted out of the event.

“The three Tres Amigas all got dressed up and made everyone else look like idiots. That was absolutely rude,” Dodd explained as Simpson added that the ladies’ behavior was similar to “hazing.”

In Judge’s portion of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, she admitted that Gunvalson was feeling “insecure” after being demoted from her full-time position on the series and was feeling “left out” of the group.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson opened up about her demotion during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch Watch Happens Live.

“That’s actually kind of funny, because I can’t even believe this happened to me,” Gunvalson admitted, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 11.

Gunvalson then admitted that after taking on a part-time role after 13 years of starring on the series full-time, she was making the most of her new position and continuing to have fun with her co-stars and friends.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is now on its 14th season, airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.