Jon Gosselin Reveals Major Overseas Thanksgiving Plans With Two Of His 8 Kids Amid Drama With Kate

The dad of eight will take Hannah and Collin on a big trip for the holiday.

Jon Gosselin has revealed that he has big plans for Thanksgiving this year. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star is headed on a major trip with his “blended family” that includes just two of his eight kids with his ex, Kate Gosselin.

In a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, Jon revealed that he will be going overseas for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. The 42-year-old former reality star dished that he will take a Thanksgiving vacation with his kids Hannah and Collin, 15, along with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her two children, Jesse and Jordan.

“It’s amazing, our trip is amazing. It’s like the first time I get to go away with the two kids, Hannah and Collin.”

Jon did not reveal exactly where the clan is headed, but he teased that they will need “passports” to get to wherever they are traveling to. The Gosselin dad also added that he considers his kids and Colleen’s kids a blended family, despite the fact that he is not married to his longtime girlfriend.

The dad of eight added that everyone is really excited for their big trip and to make memories together as a family.

Jon’s new details about his Thanksgiving plans come after he recently revealed that Hannah and Collin would probably not be seeing their mom Kate over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He said that his rocky relationship with his ex makes it difficult to co-parent.

Hannah and Collin are the only two Gosselin kids who live with Jon. Fifteen-year-old siblings Alexis, Aedan, Joel, and Leah live with their mom, Kate, while 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara recently headed to college in New York.

While Jon has confirmed that he will take Hannah and Collin away for a special holiday, Kate was unable to get her daughter and son to go on a family trip with her that was featured on her spinoff series, Kate Plus 8. On the most recent episode of the TLC series, Kate took her other six kids on a college tour and trip to North Carolina, but Hannah did not join her siblings. Collin was presumably away at boarding school when the episode was filmed late last year.

In Touch Weekly posted a clip from the TLC special which showed Kate explaining to a producer why Hannah did not join the family for the trip.

“She’s with her dad and she was not able to come,” Kate explained of Hannah. “And that’s sad. That’s the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn’t been with us.”

Although this is Jon’s first “big” trip with his kids as a divorced dad, when he was married to Kate, the family would take trips on TLC’s dime as they filmed their popular reality show. The family of 10 vacationed in Utah, North Carolina, Florida, and Hawaii before the couple’s drama-filled divorce in 2009.