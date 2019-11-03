Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Tugs At Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Selfie

Instagram celebrity Dasha Mart had a little fun teasing her fans in a flirty bikini selfie with her latest Instagram update.

Dasha’s pink bikini featured a bandeau-style top that tied in the center, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The bathing suit, which also featured classic bottoms, was adorned with jewels on the ends of the ties and along the front of the bottoms, adding a glam vibe to the look.

Dasha’s update included two snaps, and they appeared to be taken in front of two different mirrors. The first snap showed the Instagram model in an open area with a fur rug behind her. Clothing, bags, and shoes were scattered across the floor as she snapped the photo. The shot showed Dasha close up as she struck a pose for the camera. Leaning slightly forward, she put her cleavage on display. The angle also showed off her hourglass shape, as well as her smooth skin. A tattoo on the side of her hip and thigh was partially visible.

In the second snap, the model appeared to be in a different room. She stood between two seats situated behind a white sofa. The model flaunted her fabulous figure in the full-body shot by striking a pose with one of her long, lean legs extended. She tugged at one side of her bikini bottoms in a flirty gesture while snapping the photo.

Dasha’s makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks, as well as a natural shade on her lips. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell over her shoulders in loose waves. She wore a pink color on her nails to complete the look.

Dasha’s post was written in Russian, but a Google translation revealed that the Miami-based model mentioned how she did not take as many selfies as she used to because there were so many nice locations in the city to shoot at. Many of the comments were also in Russian, but a few of her English-speaking fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the snaps.

“Your face is beautiful, your beauty is magical,” one admirer wrote, with a string of emoji that included smiley faces with heart-shaped eyes.

Dasha definitely knows how to work the camera. She recently looked gorgeous posing in a cheetah-print bathing suit that showed off her enviable physique. In an October update, the beauty also showcased her long legs in a cute pink romper.