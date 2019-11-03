Donny Osmond Reunites With His ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner Kym Herjavec Backstage In Vegas

The 'DWTS' Season 9 winner had a special reunion at one of the final shows of his Las Vegas residency.

Donny Osmond reunited with an old friend at his show at the Flamingo Hotel. The Donny & Marie star, who is set to wrap up his long-running residency at the Las Vegas hotel and casino later this month, posted a new photo to Instagram which showed him posing with his champion Dancing with the Stars partner, Kym Johnson Herjavec.

In the photo, Osmond is looking casual in a t-shirt and jeans. Kym and her husband, Shark Tank millionaire Robert Herjavec, are dressed up for a night out. Kym is wearing a sequined black pantsuit, while her husband of three years is sporting a pink blazer. Kym’s mom, Barbara, also posed with the trio backstage at the concert venue.

In the caption to the photo, Osmond recalled his long friendship with Kym and Robert, who met and fell in love on Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, as well as Kym’s mom, whom he befriended during his winning turn on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Donny revealed that when Kym and her family stopped by his Vegas concert residency, he enjoyed reminiscing with her about all of the “tough” dances she made him do when they won the mirrorball trophy a decade ago.

Kym also posted the photo to Instagram and revealed that she and her husband were celebrating her mom Barb’s birthday weekend at Donny and Marie Osmond’s show. Kym also noted that Donny, 61, looks the same as he did when she danced with him 10 years ago. To date, Donny remains the oldest Dancing With the Stars winner in the show’s 28-season history.

In the comments section to Donny’s post, fans remarked how special his friendship is with his former Dancing With the Stars partner.

“How lovely, good friends never fade,” one fan wrote.

“You did win!” another added. “My favorite season of Dancing With the Stars ever…well…tied with Marie’s season! Always fun to catch up with old friends.”

“Great picture and memories of you and Kym on Dancing with the Stars!!! Loved seeing the two of you win the mirrorball,” a third fan wrote.

“You’ve ‘danced’ into so many of our hearts. You’ll always be a winner!” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

Donny and Marie, who is also a former Dancing With the Stars contestant, have been performing together in Las Vegas since 2008. Their 11-year residency ends on Nov. 16, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

The famous brother and sister have been performing together on stage for more than 40 years and even starred in a hit ABC variety show in the late 1970s.