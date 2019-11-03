‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Attacks Fans Who Mocked His Soon-To-Be Baby’s Sonogram Picture

Bear Brown’s relationship with fans is getting even rockier, with the Alaskan Bush People star taking to Facebook to slam fans who had been mocking a sonogram picture he shared of his yet-to-be-born baby.

Brown and girlfriend Raiven Adams took to Instagram this week to announce the were breaking up after having taken a brief hiatus from social media to avoid scrutiny from fans. But the return to social media didn’t seem to lessen the tension between Bear and his followers, as many left mean-spirited comments on a sonogram picture he shared as he and Raiven prepare for the birth of their first child.

On Friday, Bear spoke out against these online trolls.

“It’s sad that in this modern day and age there is so much hate! I’ve heard that some page is making fun of my kids sonogram picture!” he wrote, via Radar Online. “I’m surprised that Facebook and people would allow such a heinous act to go on! Anyone who would make fun of an unborn baby borderlines evil! How is that allowed? The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing! Make fun of me all you want! But leave innocent babies out of it!!!!!!”

Some fans had been questioning the baby’s paternity, suggesting that Raiven may have gotten pregnant during a short period that she and Bear were broken up earlier this year.

The Alaskan Bush People star has had a difficult relationship with fans, and with social media, in recent weeks. He previously called out fans for attacks on Raiven as she suspended her Instagram account last month. At the time, Bear said that she was taking a break from Instagram to get away from the hateful comments from fans, but there may have been a more personal reason. This week, Raiven told fans that she and Bear were splitting up — the second time in a matter of weeks that they called off their relationship — and that she wanted to stay away from social media so she could have a clear head.

Loading...

As Radar Online noted, Raiven faced some attacks for her relationship with Bear Brown, especially as she considers herself a lesbian. In a message to fans, Raiven explained that she was open with Bear about her orientation and that the two tried to give a relationship a chance “to see where it would go.”

Despite the hate from fans, Bear has said he’s looking forward to the birth of his first child and will be working with Raiven to raise the child together.