Donald Trump Met With Deafening Boos At UFC Event In New York, Third Time This Week A Sports Crowd Booed Him

Donald Trump was met with loud boos on Saturday as he appeared at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York City, the third time in just a matter of days that a crowd at a major American sporting event has made its displeasure with the president known.

As the New York Daily News reported, Trump appeared at Madison Square Garden for a UFC event on Saturday night and pumped his fist for the crowd as he arrived. Trump had gotten a personal invite from UFC President Dana White, who has been a big financial support of Trump’s campaign. The president attended the bouts with a contingent of supporters that included New York Congressman Peter King and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were there as well.

Video taken inside the UFC event showed the loud boos filling the arena during his appearance, with NBC News reporter Ricardo Montero sharing a clip on Twitter and saying that the sound was “deafening.”

Trump got an icy reception to the famed Manhattan arena, with protesters gathering outside before the UFC event started and remaining there most of the evening. As the New York Daily News noted, the group of close to 150 protesters included an organization called Refuse Fascism.

“People are feeling helpless, like they have no power… We are trying to avert an existential threat,” protester Jane Aptaker told the news outlet.

The protests and boos from the UFC crowd came just a few days after Trump got another, much more vocally disapproving reaction at a sporting event. The president attended Game 5 of the World Series, heading to Nationals Park on Sunday to watch the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros. When he was announced and shown on the stadium’s video board, he was met with loud, sustained booing. Some fans even broke out chants of “Lock him up!” to mock the chants the president led against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

A few days later, an appearance from Trump again drew boos from the Nationals crowd, this time without the president actually in attendance. During Game 7, thousands poured into Nationals Park to watch the game being shown on the video screens as the teams played in Houston. As The Inquisitr reported, a Trump re-election ad came on during the game, drawing more boos.

Trump didn’t get an entirely cool reaction on Saturday night. As the New York Daily News reported, there were also a small group of his supporters who showed up outside the UFC event, wearing read “Make America Great Again” hats and showing their support for his re-election.