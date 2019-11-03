‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: A Race To The Rooftop Turns Deadly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows some tense scenes between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). While she’s determined to get Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from the designer, Thomas is hell-bent on having Hope for himself.

Brooke Warns Hope

The promo begins with Hope telling Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), “I have to get Douglas away from that monster.” It appears as if Thomas has done something to upset both Douglas and Hope.

However, Brooke will warn her, “You can’t go anywhere near him.” Brooke knows what Thomas is capable of and fears for her child’s life. Thomas has already proved that he will do anything to get what he wants and she doesn’t want Hope to suffer his wrath.

“He is dangerous,” Brooke urges. She has consulted with some medical experts who have determined that Thomas may have a chemical imbalance, but without seeing Thomas they are unsure of his actual diagnosis. Brooke has every reason to fear for her daughter’s safety. But it seems as if Hope will carry on with her plan to adopt the boy.

Thomas Presses For A Future With Hope

“Where is Douglas?” Hope asks. According to The Inquisitr, Hope will hurry to Forrester Creations when Thomas tells her to bring the adoption papers. Once she arrives, she will be surprised to find that Thomas and Douglas set up a romantic scene at the office.

Thomas will tell Hope, “You have to show me there’s a possible future for us for you to have my son.” Thomas has found Hope’s weak spot. He knows that she will do anything for the little boy, and is hoping that she will commit to him for the sake of Douglas.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope puts her plan to get Thomas to sign off on adoption papers for Douglas in motion. pic.twitter.com/rIgfO5G4A0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 30, 2019

A Race To The Rooftop Turns Deadly

Loading...

“Douglas!” Hope screams and races from the office to the stairs. It appears as if these are the same stairs that she, Thomas, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) raced up a few months ago to get to the rooftop. Thomas is right behind her and calls out, “Hope!”

“Who are you and how can you be so cruel to your son?” Hope replies. It appears as if Hope is really upset after Thomas did something to Douglas. The little boy may have scurried away from his dad and raced upstairs. Could Douglas’s life be in danger on the rooftop? Will somebody fall from the roof and die as reported by soap opera spoilers?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.