Country Music Star Lindsay Ell Stuns In Gwen Stefani, Lizzo, And Britney Spears Halloween Costumes

Lindsay Ell's ex, Bobby Bones, had something to say about her Lizzo costume.

Lindsay Ell might be a country music star, but she’s dressed up like three artists from three very different music genres for Halloween. The “Criminal” singer paid homage to No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani and pop superstar Britney Spears with throwback photos of the singers’ throwback looks, while her Lizzo costume was based on a more contemporary style statement.

On Halloween day, Lindsay took to Instagram to share throwback photos of her Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears costumes. For her Gwen costume, the 30-year-old Canadian songstress chose to replicate one of the style superstar’s earliest iconic looks from her No Doubt days. Her ensemble was based on the outfit that Gwen wears in the music video for the 1995 song “Spiderwebs.”

It included a white cropped tank top that showed off her toned stomach. The garment was emblazoned with Gwen’s name in Old English font. Like Gwen, Lindsay left her bra straps exposed. However, her undergarment was black instead of red, and it was missing the rhinestones on Gwen’s visible lingerie.

Lindsay also rocked a pair of red plaid pants, a black studded belt, dangling suspenders, and bright red sneakers. She pulled her platinum blonde locks up, but she didn’t rock the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s curled baby bangs. She also skipped the bindi that Gwen wears on her forehead in the “Spiderwebs” video.

For her 2018 Britney Spears costume, Lindsay Ell dressed up in the school girl outfit that Britney wears in the music video for her breakout hit, “…Baby One More Time.” It consisted of a tied-up white shirt, black skirt, and gray cardigan. In lieu of the over-the-knee stockings that Britney Spears wears, she rocked a pair of black knee-high boots. She completed her look by wearing her hair in pigtails.

Lindsay’s followers were impressed with her ability to so transform into other female musicians.

“Oh my gosh!!! Love it!!!! Nailed it!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Serious goals! These are amazing!!” another remarked.

On Friday, Lindsay Ell shared a photo of her 2019 Halloween costume. She decided to dress up like Lizzo this year in a dazzling outfit based on one of the “Truth Hurts” singer’s concert looks. Lizzo shared a video of Lindsay’s costume inspiration on Instagram early last month.

Lindsay’s take on Lizzo’s glittering ensemble was a form-fitting, textured gold bodysuit with the words “That B*itch” emblazoned on the legs. She completed her outfit with a pair of gold platform sandals.

For her hair, Lindsay rocked a wig in a color that was similar to the vibrant purple shade that Lizzo experimented with a few weeks ago.

“Just broke the internet,” read one response to Lindsay’s photo.

“Get it girl!!!! Looking like the champagne and more!!” another remarked.

Lindsay Ell’s ex-boyfriend, radio host and Dancing with the Stars champion Bobby Bones, also commented on the costume.

“Bad word alert,” he wrote.