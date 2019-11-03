Kaia Gerber, 18, Twins With Mom Cindy Crawford In Jaw-Dropping Cocktail Outfit At Beverly Hills Charity Gala

The mom-daughter duo dazzled in very different outfits.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford dressed up for a charity gala in Beverly Hills. The supermodel and her mini-me were twinning for the A Sense of Home gala, even though they wore dazzlingly different black cocktail outfits to the event.

For the gala to support the charity aimed at helping former foster children who “age out” of the foster care system, Kaia, 18, wore a midriff-baring black flowy top and matching black bellbottom pants from Khaite’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, according to Footwear News. The young model paired the look with a white blazer and back open-toed heels.

Cindy, 53, opted for a classic black, patterned over-the-knee dress and a black leather jacket. The modeling legend also wore pointy-toed black pumps. Both women wore their brown hair down and showed off natural makeup looks.

After the mom-daughter duo posted photos from the event to their individual Instagram pages, fans hit the comments section to remark on their uncanny family resemblance. Kaia’s post received nearly 300,000 likes, with famous modeling friends such as Camila Morrone, Lily Aldridge, and Paris Hilton commenting on her and Cindy’s gorgeous looks and their “twinning.”

“Mother’s girl,” a fan wrote of Kaia, who is Cindy’s daughter with businessman Rande Gerber.

“We stan strong and beautiful women,” another fan wrote of the famous mom and daughter.

In the comments to Cindy’s Instagram photo from the gala, several fans noted that Kaia was blessed with good genes. Others said the two women looked like sisters.

“Beautiful pic of you two. Shows the beauty you passed on along with the (Dad) addition,” a fan wrote.

Another follower commented that he never thought she would see Cindy Crawford in a photo with someone more beautiful.

Kaia and Cindy are often compared when it comes to their model-worthy looks. While it’s clear that Kaia looks very much like her mom did when she shot to fame in the 1980s as a young model, the new photos from the Beverly Hills charity event show how the two women can twin and still pull off very different cocktail party looks.

Loading...

In an essay for Vogue. earlier this year, Kaia admitted that from the day she started in the modeling industry, people have been taken aback by her resemblance to her mom. The 18-year-old added that the similarities aren’t just with their looks but with their mannerisms and voices.

“It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is,” Kaia wrote.

Kaia offered a quick tp to those who have to do a double-take when they see her and her mom together.

“My mom’s the one with the mole,” she said.