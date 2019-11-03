Miley Cyrus Squeezes Inside A Dryer To Create ‘Clean Content’

Cody Simpson discovered his girlfriend hiding inside the appliance.

Miley Cyrus‘ choice of hiding place in a recent Instagram video had her fans in hysterics. On Sunday, the 26-year-old “Can’t Be Tamed” singer shared a video of her boyfriend, 22-year-old Australian musician Cody Simpson, discovering her inside a dryer.

The video was filmed from Cody’s perspective. In it, he’s moving the camera around a small utility room that contains a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The camera is focused on the refrigerator as Cody calls out to Miley Cyrus.

“Babe?” he says.

“Yeah,” Miley replies in a somewhat muffled voice.

“Where are you?” Cody asks.

However, he doesn’t have to wait for his girlfriend to respond. Cody notices that the door of the dryer is slightly ajar, and he reaches out to open it, flashing a large silver skull ring on his middle finger as he does so. When he opens the door, he discovers Miley Cyrus hiding inside the small space.

Miley is showing off her flexibility by crossing her legs in front of her and pulling them to her chest. To accommodate her head, she’s bending her neck slightly to the side. Luckily, she’s sharing her already cramped quarters with a large white pillow, so she’s resting the side of her head on it. Because her knees are up in front of her, one shining eye is all that’s visible of her face.

Miley is rocking a pair of denim jeans and black cowboy boots, and she has an assortment of rings. When Cody discovers her squeezed inside the appliance, he busts out laughing.

Some of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s recent Instagram posts have been packed with PDA, including their photos and videos of their Halloween costumes inspired by punk rock power couple Billy Idol and Perri Lister. However, Miley made sure to let her followers know that her latest video was squeaky “clean.”

Miley’s younger sister, 19-year-old Noah Cyrus, let her know that she was a fan of Miley’s PG-rated Instagram post.

“Quality content,” Noah wrote.

Miley’s fans flooded the comments section of the post with praise for the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer and her boyfriend. Many of them let the couple know that they think that they’re perfect together, and they also applauded their comedic stylings.

“I can’t you guys are so cute and funny, thank you for making my day better!” wrote one fan.

“Omg this cracked me up,” another remarked.

“You guys are the cutest,” read a third comment.

A few hours before Miley made Cody laugh by hiding in a dryer, he was making her crack up by performing suggestive movements on top of a four wheeler. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two spent quite a bit of time outdoors over the weekend.