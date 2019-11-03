Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Dresses Like A Sparkly Fairy And A Care Bear For Halloween

Ava Phillippe's fairy and Care Bear costumes matched her pink hair.

Reese Witherspoon‘s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe rocked two Halloween costumes that her Instagram followers absolutely adored. The 20-year-old dressed up like a Care bear and a fairy, and her fans had a clear favorite between the two looks.

Ava Phillippe might not be into acting like her Oscar-winning mother or her famous father, Reese Witherspoon’s Cruel Intentions costar Ryan Phillippe, but she clearly still enjoys dressing up like different characters. On Halloween day, she shared a snapshot of her adorable Care Bear costume. She decided to dress up like Cheer Bear, the most upbeat member of the Care Bear crew. The animated character has pink fur, which matches the cotton candy color that Ava’s hair currently is.

Ava’s costume included a vibrant pink T-shirt emblazoned with Cheer Bear’s colorful rainbow tummy symbol. She also rocked a pair of fuzzy pink teddy bear bears, and she painted a bright pink heart shape on the tip of her nose. For her beauty look, she wore pink eye shadow and glossy bubblegum pink lipstick that almost matched the color of her nose makeup.

Ava Phillippe’s snapshot of her Care Bear costume was rewarded with 69,000 likes from her 813,000 followers, and it also won her mother’s approval.

“My sweet Care Bear!!” Reese Witherspoon wrote in response to the picture.

The adoring mother also added three sparkling heart emoji to her comment to let her daughter know how much she loved her look.

“Why are you SO cute omg,” read another reaction to her costume.

“This makes my heart happy,” remarked a second fan.

Ava Phillippe’s second costume hasn’t received quite as much love, only garnering 19,000 likes over the course of a few hours. In the photo that she shared on Saturday, she appears to be dressed up for a Halloween party. She’s rocking a fairy costume that includes a form-fitting, gauze-like green tube top and a mini skirt covered with glittering paillette sequins. The tiny discs are a rose gold color that matches her hair.

Ava is also wearing a pair of tiny white fairy wings trimmed in gold and a floral headband. She’s posing with a friend who is dressed up like a slightly bloody cheerleader.

Even though her Instagram followers seemed to prefer her Care Bear costume, they had plenty of praise for the college student’s more revealing outfit.

“U were born to be a fairy princess,” wrote one fan.

“You are so cute!” another remarked.

Ava Phillippe isn’t the only celebrity who impressed her fans by dressing up like a Care Bear and fairy for Halloween. Country music star Carrie Underwood rocked a Cheer Bear onesie to celebrate the holiday with her family, and Kylie Jenner wore a sexy pixie costume to a Halloween party.