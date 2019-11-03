‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, November 4: Steffy Moves On

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 4 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will shock her ex-husband. It seems as if there’s a reason that Steffy has a twinkle in her eye, and this time it has nothing to do with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Liam and Steffy just spent Halloween together. Liam brought Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) over to the cliff house to allow his two daughters to spend quality time together. Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) misses having her dad and sister around, and Steffy also appreciated the company. But if Liam thought that Steffy was lonely without him since he reunited with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he will be in for a big surprise on Monday’s episode.

Just a year ago, Steffy told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), “I choose me.” Steffy fans celebrated as she ushered in a new era on the soap opera where she realized that she doesn’t need a man to be happy. However, it seems as if Steffy has decided that it’s also time to move on. She can choose to be with a man and still be an independent mama for little Kelly. But will those around her support her decision to move on without Liam?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam decides to stay longer at Steffy’s house, since Hope is still at the Forrester Halloween party. pic.twitter.com/REIXrEO4gT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2019

According to Highlight Hollywood, Steffy will let Liam know that she’s dating again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the news will surprise Liam. He may have believed that Steffy was still carrying a torch for him. Liam knows that Steffy and Hope have spent the better part of a decade fighting over him. In fact, Hope recently demanded that Liam tell Steffy that his future was with her and Beth. Interestingly, Liam did not comply.

Now it appears as if Hope actually had nothing to worry about. Steffy is having fun on the dating scene and doesn’t need to wait for Liam’s crumbs anymore, per The Inquisitr. Steffy’s getting her own man and Hope can keep the bed-hopping Liam to herself.

Although Liam may initially be glad for Steffy’s sake, he may also wonder how this will impact their daughter. Of course, he won’t want strange men around Kelly and may offer to babysit her when Steffy goes out. But Liam isn’t the only person who will be willing to look after the little girl. She has a doting grandfather and extended family who only want the best for Steffy and Kelly too.

Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is if B&B viewers will get to see one of her suitors? And after his brief appearance last year, many are hoping that hunky Leo (Sam Myerson) will ask Steffy out on a date again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.