YouTube Star Hannah Stocking Stuns In Costume Inspired By Jennifer Aniston Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Hannah Stocking wore a sparkly red bathing suit to dress up like Jennifer Aniston for Halloween.

YouTube star Hannah Stocking dressed up like Jennifer Aniston for Halloween, but her costume was not inspired by the actress’ beloved Friends character Rachel Green. Instead, the popular internet personality and model decided to replicate a look that Jennifer rocked for a Rolling Stones photo shoot.

On Halloween day, Hannah took to Instagram to share a video of her costume in motion. In it, the 27-year-old social media star is rocking a structured red bathing suit with a plunging V-neck that exposes a hint of cleavage. The garment is made out of a luxurious red brocade fabric with a floral design, and it features silver trim around the bust. Clusters of crystal gems also glitter around the neckline.

The unusual swimsuit shows off Hannah Stocking’s shapely legs and svelte figure. For her footwear, Hannah made a sartorial choice that contrasted with her dazzling outfit. Instead of glamming it up even more with by wearing heels, she slipped on a pair of comfy brown house shoes adorned with cartoon faces. She wore her dark blonde locks down and straight, and she parted her hair down the middle. In one hand, she held a large bouquet of red roses.

At the beginning of her video, Hannah is skipping in front a white wall. She laughs and appears to point at someone before coming to an abrupt stop. Her facial expression immediately becomes serious, and she strikes a pose with her free hand bent at a slightly awkward angle.

At the end of her video, Hannah Stocking reveals her Halloween costume inspiration. It’s a still photograph of Jennifer Aniston striking the same pose and rocking a similar red swimsuit. The picture came from a Mark Seliger photo shoot for the March 1999 issue of Rolling Stone magazine. Jennifer is pictured wearing the striking bathing suit on the cover, which refers to her as “a Brad girl” and focuses on her relationship with now-ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Hannah Stocking’s Instagram slideshow includes a clearer still image of her near-replica of Jennifer’s swimsuit, and she couldn’t resist tacking on a goofy photo at the end. It’s a close-up picture of Hannah sticking her tongue out and curling it up over her teeth.

While Hannah rose to fame as a YouTube star, she gets plenty of love on Instagram these days. Her Halloween costume post has been liked 1 million times, which is a few thousand more than her popular gold string bikini snapshot. It even earned her a shout-out from the official YouTube Instagram account.

“Not sure what the difference is between frame 2 and frame 3, can someone explain?” the comment read.

Fans made similar remarks about just how much Hannah looks like the Friends star.

“You’re Jennifer’s clone I swear,” wrote one admirer.

“You and Jennifer are definitely twinning,” another remarked.

Hannah Stocking didn’t just dress up like Jennifer Aniston for Halloween this year. She and her close pal, Lele Pons, also rocked costumes inspired by Disney villains. Hannah was a sexy Cruella de Vil, while Lele transformed into Maleficent.