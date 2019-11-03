Kanye West’s New Album Has Divided Christians And Received Mixed Reactions

While some love Kanye West's new album, others are calling him a hypocrite.

Kanye West recently released his new, highly anticipated album, Jesus is King, and its received a lot of media hype, with several of the songs topping the charts. The album is unlike anything West has done before, as it has being characterized as gospel rap. The album has somewhat divided Christians, as some love it, while others aren’t totally on board, according to Time.

West’s album, as a whole, has proven to be controversial not just because of the focus of the music, but more so because of West himself. On one hand, there are Christians that are supportive of this new turn West is taking and the way he claims to have turned his life over to God. On the other hand, there are those that just aren’t convinced by this new West, with some even calling him a hypocrite.

Black Christians, in particular, have been harsh in their statements about West because of his adamant and public support of President Donald Trump. Not only does West support Trump, but the rapper has even visited him for a meeting in the White House. He sings about the president in his new album, even calling him God’s joke upon the Democrats. There are some among the black Christian demographic that don’t believe that West should call himself a Christian if he chooses to back Trump.

The album’s 11 songs are all joined together with the primary focus about faith in Jesus Christ. West encourages people to stop what they are doing on Sundays and go to church with their family to worship God. Some of the songs are more what one might expect from traditional gospel music, while others delve into politics, race, and more controversial issues. On some occasions, the rapper even references Trump himself.

While not all Christians may be on board for Jesus is King, the president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr., can’t get enough of it. Trump Jr. took to Twitter to praise West for the album and to rave about the way that West doesn’t appear to be daunted by leftist opinions, even when discussing controversial topics, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Kanye West is cracking the culture code. @kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and dangerous unapproved ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer,” Trump Jr. said online.