Khloe Kardashian Isn’t Ready To Date Again, Sources Say

It's been ten months since her split from Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian doesn't feel ready to date again.

It’s been 10 months since Khloe Kardashian split from her former boyfriend and the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson. After the heartbreaking split, the reality television star has been focused on herself and her baby daughter True, not showing any interest in dating again. Even though it’s been a while now since the dramatic breakup took place, Kardashian still doesn’t feel ready to date again, inside sources say according to Hollywood Life.

While Kardashian may have plenty of options in terms of potential suitors, she doesn’t want to shift her attention away from her daughter and it just doesn’t seem like the right time yet, a source close to the star said.

She just doesn’t feel ready. She has lots of guys trying, that isn’t the issue, it’s more a case of her not wanting to take her focus away from True Thompson. She already hates leaving her to go to work so the idea of going off and leaving her to date isn’t that appealing.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Kardashian will never date again, but right now, her life isn’t lacking anything.

“She doesn’t feel anything is missing in her life right now. If she met someone and it happened organically then that would be different, but she’s got zero interest in the dating scene,” the source continued.

Kardashian’s split from Thompson was particularly painful because he cheated on her with one of her own friends, Jordyn Woods. Woods had been close with all the Kardashian sisters for years, especially Kylie Jenner, whom she lived with. Kardashian even gave Woods as a job as a model for her clothing brand Good American. Thus, Kardashian was betrayed by not just one person but two. She promptly ended things with Thompson and Woods was cut out of all of the Kardashian and Jenner sister’s lives. The cheating scandal rocked social media, with some fans taking Woods side and others taking Kardashians. Even now that the dust has settled a bit, Woods still hasn’t reunited with the famous family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Woods started her own YouTube channel and has picked herself up after the scandal. Sources have said that Woods does miss Jenner and her daughter Stormi, who she was particularly close to before the scandal. However, Woods no longer feels as if she is dependent upon the Kardashian family for her success and has learned to strike out on her own.