Paris Hilton Gets Flirty In A Sexy Cat Costume On Instagram

Paris Hilton is known for her many Halloween costumes every year, but it looks like she’s revealed her final outfit of the 2019 season. She showed of a cat costume with a variety of six different Instagram updates, which included photos and videos. The first of the set was a video of her working the camera.

The socialite was spotted in a lacy and strappy bodysuit, which she accessorized with knee-high boots and shiny cat ears. The bodysuit featured black bottoms, with criss-crossed straps on her midriff. The base of the top was nude, with navy blue lace overlay. It was long-sleeved, with a collar accent. Her boots matched, thanks to the criss-cross accents in the front. She also wore her hair pulled up into a high ponytail, with soft waves at the ends.

The former Simple Life star was spotted walking toward the camera as if she were working her own personal catwalk, as she gave flirty looks. Paris then placed her hands on her hips and on her face, as she rocked her body back and forth. She eventually turned around to show off the back of her outfit, as her derriere was on display. From there, the entrepreneur was seen shaking her hips, and threw her hands up into the air mid-dance.

The video also used a filter, which gave Paris the appearance of having floating yellow stars around her forehead when she got close to the camera. The clips of her closer up also revealed her dark mascara, pink lipstick, and sparkling stud earrings.

This update has been viewed over 452,000 times in the past day. Fans took the time to leave tons of compliments in the comments section.

“Hot girl winter!!!” exclaimed a follower, on a spin of the original phrase, “hot girl summer.”

“Iconic song, iconic outfit, iconic princess,” gushed a fan.

“You won Halloween again,” declared an admirer.

Loading...

“I love that little suit so much! I wish I could pull that off! And have that confidence…,” noted a follower.

Fans that can’t get enough of the wealthy socialite should check out another post from The Inquisitr where she rocked a bedazzled swimsuit. This social media post was exceptionally surreal, showing the socialite rocking a rainbow-colored strapless ensemble. She posed next to a white unicorn with a rainbow-colored horn. A video filter added a rainbow in the sky, and this update has been liked over 550,000 times.