Khloe Kardashian Took A Fan To Prom

During a recent clip from the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she agreed to a fan’s request to go to prom with him. Because Kardashian didn’t grow up like the average teenager, she never went to prom in high school. Thus, she was excited and slightly oblivious about what goes on during this special event, according to Cosmopolitan.

A fan asked Kardashian through a direct message if she would go to prom with him. She decided to say yes because this is an experience that she missed out on when she was younger and she was happy to have been asked, even though she is 35-years-old and a mom now.

“I’ve never been to prom before but I have always wondered what prom is like…It was a really special request, and I’ve never been to prom, so I felt really lucky that I was invited,” she said.

While she was looking forward to the dance, she had no idea how to prepare and asked her mother, Kris Jenner, for some advice.

Jenner asked her daughter about the age of the fan, and even suggested she bring a bottle of champagne to the dance. Kardashian quickly shot that idea down, reminding her mom that the fan was only in high school and was not of drinking age.

“No, prom is in high school, Mom. High school is under 21. They’re, like, 18,” she said.

The next predicament Kardashian faced was whether or not she should pick up the fan in a helicopter or a limo.

“I have no idea what happens at prom? Do I get a limo?” she asked Kris, who persuaded her against showing up at the fan’s house in a helicopter.

Kardashian’s prom date was one of the more lighthearted moments thus far for her on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

