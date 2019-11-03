Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Play Against One Another In ‘Friends’ Trivia

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were tested upon their knowledge of 'Friends.'

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon later sat down for a game of Friends trivia on an episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday. Celebrity guest Ian McKellen grilled them with questions and even Julie Andrews joined in on the fun, according to E! News.

Both Aniston and Witherspoon played well and proved that the do recall details from the classic sitcom even years later. The actresses, who are now co-staring on the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, one played sisters on Friends. Aniston of course played one of the core six friends, Rachel Green. Witherspoon played her spoiled and somewhat bratty little sister named Jill who visited Rachel in the city after her father financially cut her off.

Aniston was given the first question.

“What is Rachel wearing in her first-ever scene?”, McKellen asked

Rachel was infamously wearing a wedding dress in her first scene as she had just fled her own wedding. But Witherspoon took on the next question, and even recreated some of her most famous lines from the show.

Aniston also did a little acting, recalling the rap song Rachel sang to her daughter Emma in an effort to get her to stop crying, and performing it again.

Andrews held her ground, showing off her own Friends knowledge. She took on the final question which is one of the most controversial questions of the show, “When Ross dated Rachel, why did he feel it was fine to sleep with other women?”

Ross infamously believed that he and Rachel were on a break after they had a fight and he slept with another woman.

The show Friends recently celebrated their 25th anniversary and all six main actors, Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, came together for a rare reunion. Aniston made her debut on Instagram by posting a selfie of the entire gang together. The photo, which nearly broke the Internet and gained millions of likes, sparked questions regarding whether or not the crew may consider doing a possible reboot in the future.

Aniston somewhat cleared up these rumors during her recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She revealed that while the gang won’t be doing a reunion, they do have something in the works. She didn’t say what the project is, but emphasized that they do all want to work together again and are trying to figure out the details.